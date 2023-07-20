Home Tech News Now, get WhatsApp on your wrist! Stay connected on the go-phone not required

WhatsApp has unveiled its native app for Wear OS, bringing texting capabilities to Android smartwatches without the need for a smartphone connection.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 15:00 IST
Wear OS
View all Images
WhatsApp with Wear OS can keep you connected without a smartphone. (Pexels)

Good news for Wear OS users! WhatsApp has launched its own app for Android smartwatches. Now, you can use WhatsApp directly on your smartwatch without needing a smartphone nearby. Google had hinted about this app at their developer conference and it's finally here!

The convenience of WhatsApp on Wear OS

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the release of the long-awaited WhatsApp smartwatch app. Starting from Wednesday, Wear OS users can enjoy a whole new level of convenience. They can start chats, reply to messages, and even take calls right from their wrist.

One of the best things about this update is that Wear OS 3 users don't need to keep their smartphones close anymore. With WhatsApp on their smartwatches, they can easily chat with friends and family using voice commands, emojis, quick replies, and regular text.

A new era of connectivity with WhatsApp on WearOS

Meta says that it will bring WhatsApp to more devices in the future and that this is just the beginning of their smartwatch journey.

And there's more! Now, you can send voice messages, emojis, and regular text from your smartwatch, making communication even easier.

If you have an LTE-capable Wear OS 3 watch, you're in for a treat. You can respond to messages without needing your phone nearby, giving you more freedom and flexibility.

The timing of this release is clever. It's just ahead of Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event next week. By integrating WhatsApp into Wear OS, Meta aims to make the platform more appealing to the billions of WhatsApp users.

This move is expected to make a big impact on the smartwatch market. People want seamless communication solutions, and WhatsApp on Wear OS offers just that, making it easier to stay connected while on the move.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 14:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

