Now, share short WhatsApp video messages directly in chats

  • You can record and share short video messages directly in chats, courtesy the latest update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 22:04 IST
Now you can record and share short personal videos directly in the chat.

You have done audio on WhatsApp for a long time, but missed sending short video messages in the age of TikTok and YouTube Shorts? Well, no longer as you can record and share short video messages directly in chats, courtesy the latest update.

WhatsApp has announced that users can now record and share short personal videos directly in the chat.

These videos can be as long as 60 seconds and would be a great value-add for those people who find it tough to respond by just typing or with just audio. Now, with a short video message you can personally deliver the message with yourself in starring role or whoever else you prefer. For families especially, it will come as a great way to communicate quickly and efficiently with kin in faraway places.

WhatsApp, on its blog post said, “We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it's wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news.”

How to send a short WhatsApp video message

WhatsApp explains that the process is quite simple. You can send a video message the way that you have been sending a voice message.

So, all you need to do is tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free.

The videos will not startle the receiver either as they will play automatically, but on mute when opened in a chat. Only when the receiver taps on the video will the sound start.

For those who are worried about their privacy,WhatsApp says that all video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption just like messages. This will keep your video messages secure and only those people will get to view them for whom they are meant for.

However, if you have not received the update yet, don't worry. WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the feature and you will likely be able to use it soon.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted this video on his Facebook account; you can watch it here. He said, “New for WhatsApp -- we're adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in your WhatsApp chats. It's as easy as sending a quick voice message.”

And when should you expect it?

WhatsApp says that video messages have begun rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 21:43 IST
