Now, Truecaller Assistant will handle spam calls on your behalf!

There's nothing more annoying than having to deal with robocalls or spam calls, especially when you mistakenly believe it could be an important call. It always seems to happen at the worst times, like during a meeting or when you're focused on important tasks. The frustration is further boosted when these spam calls cleverly hide themselves with legitimate-looking phone numbers, making it impossible to determine them before answering. So, if you've had enough of the nuisance of spam calls, then this Truecaller assistant will work as a shield from spam calls.

Truecaller assistant will handle incoming calls on your behalf while filtering out unwanted spam. It uses advanced speech-to-text technology to identify the caller's identity and finds out the reason for the call. In real time, the details will pop up on your screen, to let you decide if you need to answer the call or not. Interestingly, it comes in several languages including English, Hindi, and other regional languages.

Truecaller Assistant has several features such as a range of 5 different voices, speech-to-text technology to transcribe the caller's message into text, and a customizable call greeting that the Assistant delivers when it answers a call from an unidentified number.

Truecaller Assistant: How does it work?

Once you have downloaded the Truecaller Assistant app and activated it, the assistant will handle your calls from that moment only. All you need to do is when you receive a call, just tap on 'Assistant' to begin the process of screening. Don't fret even if you miss it! If you failed to do so, the Assistant will step in and answer the call after a few rings.

Once the call is routed to the Assistant, it greets your caller and uses advanced speech-to-text technology to identify the caller's identity and the reason for their call. Real-time details appear on your screen, empowering you to make an informed decision about whether to answer the call or not. It's like having your own personal call-answering sidekick.

Truecaller Assistant plan

It must be noted that Truecaller Assistant is currently available for Android users in India. Also, it comes with 14 days free trial. However, once your trial version ends, you will need to pay Rs. 149 per month or an annual subscription plan of Rs. 1499 per year.