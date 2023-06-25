NTA CSIR NET 2023 result to be released online soon: Here's how to download it

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 result will soon be available for download on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to have their admit cards ready as they will need to provide their application number and date of birth to access the CSIR NET scorecard.

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination took place from June 6 to June 8, with a total of 2,74,027 applicants participating in the test across 426 exam centers located in 178 cities nationwide.

The CSIR NET exam was conducted in a computer-based format and offered to individuals aspiring for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Lectureship, or both. Candidates must input their application number and date of birth to get the CSIR NET scorecard. Therefore, it is advisable to keep the admit card handy before checking the results.

Here are the steps to check the CSIR NET Result 2023:

Step 1: Navigate to the CSIR NET's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, check for the "CSIR NET Result 2023" link.

Step 3: Navigate to the CSIR NET result login page by clicking on the link.

Step 4: Input your CSIR NET application number and birth date.

Step 5: Enter the security pin supplied.

Step 6: Enter the necessary credentials based on your choice.

Step 7: The CSIR NET 2023 June session result will be displayed on the screen.

Qualifying Marks for CSIR NET Result 2023:

Candidates must score a minimum of 33% in the General, EWS, and OBC categories, and 25% in the SC, ST, and PwD categories to qualify for the NTA CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam.

Cut Off Marks for CSIR UGC NET Result 2023:

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will release the cut off marks for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor in all subjects including Chemical Science, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and others. The cut off marks will determine the minimum scores required for candidates to qualify for the positions of JRF and Lectureship/Assistant Professor.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and notifications regarding the release of the CSIR NET 2023 result and cut off marks. It is important to stay informed about any further instructions or procedures provided by the NTA.