NTA releases PhD entrance test schedule for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU; Know how to apply online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared the schedule for the PhD entrance test for the year 2023. This test is for those who want to pursue a PhD at Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

If you want to make corrections to your application, you can do so from September 23 onwards. If you want to apply for these exams, you need to know some important details.

Important Dates

Application Correction Window: You can make corrections to your application from September 23 onwards.

Last Date for Corrections: The correction window will close on September 24, 2023. After this date, you won't be able to make any changes.

Exam Dates: The PhD entrance exams will take place on October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023.

How to Apply Online

To apply for these exams, you can visit the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. There, you'll find a schedule of the exam dates for different subjects.

The NTA has made it clear in an official notice that these exams will be computer-based and held at different centers across India. They have also mentioned that this is a one-time opportunity for candidates to correct their applications. Therefore, candidates should be very careful when making corrections because there won't be any more chances to fix mistakes later.

The correction window will be open on September 23 and will close on September 24, 2023. After this date, no corrections will be allowed under any circumstances. If there are any additional fees required for the corrections, candidates can pay them using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Candidates are allowed to make changes to their name, father's name, mother's name, photograph, signature, graduation and post-graduation details, date of birth, gender, category, and sub-category. You can also change your examination city within the limits of your present and permanent address.

You can edit the subject/test you are applying for, as well as the university, program, or course you have chosen during the correction period.

NTA has also mentioned that if there is any change in the fee due to the corrections, candidates will need to pay an additional fee. These changes will only be applied after the additional fee is paid.