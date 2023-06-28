Ola S1 Air escooter video released! Price, handling to speed, check it all out

Ola EVs have surprised, if not shocked, the 2-wheeler industry with the speed at which it has grabbed a huge chunk of the market. It came virtually out of nowhere to now straddle the market. Much of that has to do with the fact that its EVs have been eye-catching and performance-wise well received. Now, it is looking to steal the thunder from rivals again with its the Ola S1 Air EV. It has posted a video featuring Slokarth Dash, the Head of Strategy at Ola Electric, in which he reveals what the Ola S1 Air escooter is all about even as he puts it through its paces.

Notably, during the production stage, Ola planned for the S1 Air EV to have a 2.5 kWh battery with a range of 101km, but now, it will come with a 2kWh battery, followed by 3kWh and 4kWh variants, Cartoq reports.

With the release of the S1 Air EV video, Ola Electric shares its very first on-road look. In the video, Dash talks about the S1 Air's performance. Dash says that the S1 Air is quite balanced, fast, and peppy.

With the feedback Ola Electric received about its first variant of S1 Air, it claims that it has improved the EV version and implemented most of the points its customers had raised.

The good news is that customers who booked the 2.5kWh battery version of the S1 Air EV will get an upgrade and will receive the 3kWh battery version as complimentary, Ola announced. The 2kWh battery variant offered an IDC range of 85km, the 3kWh variant provided a higher IDC range of 125km, and the 4kWh version offered the highest range at 165km (IDC), as per Cartoq.

Now, you must be curious about the price range as it is mentioned that it comes under the “Affordable range”.

The 2kWh battery version starts from Rs. 84,999, the 3kWh battery version is Rs.99,999 and the 4kWh version is priced at Rs. 1.10 Lakhs.