On International Yoga Day, try these 5 Yoga apps to maintain a healthy lifestyle

International Yoga Day 2023: In our fast-paced routines, it has become tricky to find the time to hit the gym or go out for a run to ensure good health. While having a brief workout at home can be an alternative to hitting the gym, it is not an ideal solution, especially for the elderly or those with issues such as arthritis. However, Yoga is the perfect solution in such cases. Its varied asanas improve breathing, improve brain function, and reduces stress.

On this International Yoga Day, if you cannot go to a yoga class or want to pay a hefty fee for a trainer, then these 5 best yoga apps will ensure that you are hitting your fitness goals hassle-free.

1. Pocket Yoga - Pocket Yoga lets you practice at your own pace in the comfort of your own home. Simply roll out your mat, place your device in front, and Pocket Yoga will guide you through your entire session. You can choose between 27 different sessions of varying duration and difficulty and you can learn the poses with the pose dictionary containing detailed explanations of the correct posture, alignment, and benefits.

2. YogiFi - YogiFi is a personalized yoga gadget and app that delivers custom yoga programs as well as instant therapy sessions. It also tracks the progress of every individual's journey from physical fitness to mindfulness. YogiFi's patented technology automatically tracks yoga postures, provides real-time correctional feedback, tracks body vitals, and seamlessly works with third-party wearables and smart assistants.

3. 5-Minute Yoga - Don't have time to practice long sessions of Yoga on a daily basis? This app is meant for you! 5 Minute Yoga app is ideal for those wanting quick and easy daily yoga workouts. To help keep your yoga practice quick but effective a timer function ensures all poses are performed for the correct amount of time. Interestingly, every session takes less than 5 minutes.

4. Yoga Wake Up - The app lets you perform guided and calming meditation for better mindfulness. You can also use the app as your alarm clock. The app promises to wake you up gently to ensure a calm beginning to the day. The app also focuses on inclusivity as it has a diverse set of instructors with different body types and ethnicities. Beginners can also take advantage of its multi-range option.

5. Track Yoga - Whether you'd like to lose weight, gain flexibility, fight depression or get a great workout -- this app has sessions according to your need. Yoga classes are grouped together to help you achieve specific goals such as Beginners Mind, Flexibility Series, Full Body Fitness, and Yoga for Depression.