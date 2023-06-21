Home Tech News On International Yoga Day, try these 5 Yoga apps to maintain a healthy lifestyle

On International Yoga Day, try these 5 Yoga apps to maintain a healthy lifestyle

International Yoga Day 2023: From YogiFi, and Pocket Yoga to 5 Minute Yoga, check out the top 5 Yoga apps that can help you maintain a fitness routine and develop a healthy lifestyle.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 21 2023, 13:52 IST
Yoga apps
Check out the top 5 Yoga apps on Android and iOS. (Unsplash)
Yoga apps
Check out the top 5 Yoga apps on Android and iOS. (Unsplash)

International Yoga Day 2023: In our fast-paced routines, it has become tricky to find the time to hit the gym or go out for a run to ensure good health. While having a brief workout at home can be an alternative to hitting the gym, it is not an ideal solution, especially for the elderly or those with issues such as arthritis. However, Yoga is the perfect solution in such cases. Its varied asanas improve breathing, improve brain function, and reduces stress.

On this International Yoga Day, if you cannot go to a yoga class or want to pay a hefty fee for a trainer, then these 5 best yoga apps will ensure that you are hitting your fitness goals hassle-free.

1. Pocket Yoga - Pocket Yoga lets you practice at your own pace in the comfort of your own home. Simply roll out your mat, place your device in front, and Pocket Yoga will guide you through your entire session. You can choose between 27 different sessions of varying duration and difficulty and you can learn the poses with the pose dictionary containing detailed explanations of the correct posture, alignment, and benefits.

2. YogiFi - YogiFi is a personalized yoga gadget and app that delivers custom yoga programs as well as instant therapy sessions. It also tracks the progress of every individual's journey from physical fitness to mindfulness. YogiFi's patented technology automatically tracks yoga postures, provides real-time correctional feedback, tracks body vitals, and seamlessly works with third-party wearables and smart assistants.

3. 5-Minute Yoga - Don't have time to practice long sessions of Yoga on a daily basis? This app is meant for you! 5 Minute Yoga app is ideal for those wanting quick and easy daily yoga workouts. To help keep your yoga practice quick but effective a timer function ensures all poses are performed for the correct amount of time. Interestingly, every session takes less than 5 minutes.

4. Yoga Wake Up - The app lets you perform guided and calming meditation for better mindfulness. You can also use the app as your alarm clock. The app promises to wake you up gently to ensure a calm beginning to the day. The app also focuses on inclusivity as it has a diverse set of instructors with different body types and ethnicities. Beginners can also take advantage of its multi-range option.

5. Track Yoga - Whether you'd like to lose weight, gain flexibility, fight depression or get a great workout -- this app has sessions according to your need. Yoga classes are grouped together to help you achieve specific goals such as Beginners Mind, Flexibility Series, Full Body Fitness, and Yoga for Depression.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 13:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets