Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe

In a recent case of online job scam, a young engineering graduate named K Harshavardhan from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, lost a staggering Rs. 20 lakh while searching for employment. Harshavardhan had just completed his engineering degree and was eager to kickstart his career. He turned to the internet for job opportunities and joined a Telegram group called "Developer Professionals" on the advice of his friend Krishna Chaitanya Reddy. This group claimed to help young people find software jobs.

One fateful day, as Harshavardhan scrolled through job postings in the group, he encountered someone posing as a job provider. This person offered him a job at LTI Mindtree Limited in Bengaluru, but there was a catch – he asked for ₹20 lakh in exchange for this opportunity. Eager and hopeful, Harshavardhan agreed and started transferring the money in multiple installments during July and August, India Today reported.

However, when Harshavardhan reached out to LTI Mindtree Limited in Bengaluru to collect his appointment letter, he was met with a shocking revelation – it was a fake job offer, and he had fallen victim to a scam. Realizing he had been duped, he promptly reported the incident to the police, who filed an FIR in response.

Job scams have become a significant concern for job seekers in recent times. Many have fallen prey to scammers promising lucrative opportunities.

To protect yourself while searching for employment, especially online, follow these tips:

1. Beware of Unrealistic Offers: If a job offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers often lure victims with promises of high salaries, incredible benefits, or rapid promotions.

2. Avoid Clicking Links: Don't click on links from unknown sources. They may direct you to unsafe websites or downloads.

3. Guard Personal Info.: Never give out important information to unfamiliar callers, especially if they seek it over phone or text message.

4. Act Promptly: If you suspect a scam or phishing attempt, take swift action. Delete the message or terminate the call without disclosing any information.

5. Protect Personal and Financial Information:Never share sensitive personal or financial information, such as bank account details, Aadhaar card number, or passport information, with potential employers until you have confirmed their legitimacy. And remember, do not pay without proper verification - including physical verification.

Stay vigilant and exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities, both online and offline, to avoid falling victim to job scams like Harshavardhan did.