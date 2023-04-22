Home Tech News Open AI GPT-Powered Math App Seeks Funding at $100 Mn-Plus Value Higgz Academia Technology

Open AI GPT-Powered Math App Seeks Funding at $100 Mn-Plus Value Higgz Academia Technology

Higgz Academia is in discussions with potential investors to lift its $100 million valuation in a fresh funding round and capitalize on OpenAI’s ChatGPT phenomenon.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 22 2023, 19:04 IST
ChatGPT
ChatGPT is propelling a wave of funding into artificial intelligence ventures (AFP)
ChatGPT
ChatGPT is propelling a wave of funding into artificial intelligence ventures (AFP)

Singapore-based startup Higgz Academia Technology Pte is in discussions with potential investors to lift its $100 million valuation in a fresh funding round and capitalize on OpenAI's ChatGPT phenomenon.

The tutoring app developer last raised $20 million around two years ago from investors including Matrix Partners and Qiming Venture Partners, Chief Executive Officer Joey Sun said in an interview. ChatGPT's rise to prominence has prompted prospective backers to hold early discussions with Higgz about another round of similar size, Sun said. The firm is slated to embed OpenAI's chatbot into its app next month.

Founded in Beijing when Sun was an engineering student at Tsinghua University, the startup earlier focused on training algorithms for mathematical calculations and logical reasoning before settling on a business model. In 2021, Sun registered Higgz in Singapore and raised money for a learning app targeting high-school and university math in Western markets, where the online tutoring sector is less crowded than in China.

Its TutorEva app, launched last July, lets users scan math problems and then get step-by-step solutions via text, drawings or vocal prompts. The app has so far attracted hundreds of thousands of monthly users, mostly in the US, according to 29-year-old Sun.

ChatGPT is propelling a wave of funding into artificial intelligence ventures, as startups from Beijing to Boston incorporate generative AI and large language models into their services.

Higgz also belongs to a rash of startups with Chinese roots turning outward for growth, after two years of regulatory crackdowns and Covid-induced consumption slumps hammered the world's biggest internet market.

Students now need to scan textbooks with their phones to input questions into TutorEva, but the app's next version using OpenAI's GPT-4 will give more humanlike responses, Sun said. His 80-person outfit plans to roll out subscriptions for customized math tutoring services this year and expand into more STEM subjects in 2024.

TutorEva is up against some deep-pocketed rivals. In March, Google got clearance from the European Union to acquire Croatian learning app Photomath. TutorEva also competes with Microsoft Corp. 's Mathsolver, a free tool on web and mobile.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 19:04 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets