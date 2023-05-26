Home Tech News OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT app for iPhone users; know if you can access it

OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT app for iPhone users; know if you can access it

OpenAI has officially launched the ChatGPT application for iOS users, expanding its reach to 32 additional countries and this also includes India.The country was not on OpenAi's first list of countries.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 26 2023, 15:28 IST
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
ChatGPT
View all Images
ChatGPT application officially rolled out in 32 more countries including India. (REUTERS)

Following a successful launch in the United States, OpenAI has extended the availability of ChatGPT app to iPhone users. The new list includes Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates, according to TechCrunch.

OpenAI recently expanded the availability of the ChatGPT app to 11 more countries after its launch in the U.S. These additions include France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

Within the first six days since its initial release in the U.S. on May 18, the ChatGPT mobile app surpassed half a million downloads, according to data from app intelligence firm data.ai. This milestone establishes it as one of the most popular new applications. Additionally, the app has outperformed other AI and chatbot apps, as well as Microsoft Edge and Bing apps, in terms of downloads since its launch in the U.S., as reported by data.ai.

The ChatGPT app, which can be downloaded for free without any advertisements, enables users to engage with the generative AI-based chatbot on their iPhones. It also supports voice input through OpenAI's speech recognition system, Whisper, and provides ChatGPT Plus users with access to advanced features through GPT-4.

First Published Date: 26 May, 14:35 IST
