In what is being touted as the first step towards “Agentic AI” AI for OpenAI, the company has released a brand-new feature for ChatGPT. This includes the ability to set reminders and recurring actions. This new feature, called ‘Tasks,' allows users to set up reminders and alerts for a more personalised experience. However, the feature is currently limited in a beta capacity and is being rolled out only to Plus, Pro, and Teams users. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Tasks feature and how it works.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 receives its first BIG update: Gemini Nano, camera improvements, and more

ChatGPT Tasks: What It Does

Within the ChatGPT app, you can ask ChatGPT to remind you to work out every morning and provide motivational quotes. ChatGPT will automatically create a task for you, and at the time you've set, it will send a notification to your phone to remind you to exercise or complete any other task you've specified.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Additionally, under the profile menu, you can ask ChatGPT to schedule tasks on your behalf. For example, you might request a global news recap every Saturday, generate a personalised meal plan, or set other reminders.

The general consensus online is that these features represent the first step towards a shift from generative AI to AgentTech AI.

Also Read: Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here's what we know about the upcoming console

ChatGPT Tasks: Availability And Roll Out Details

Currently, the ChatGPT Tasks feature is already available only to paid users. Unfortunately, users on the free tier of ChatGPT will not have access to this feature yet, as it is limited to Plus, Pro, and Teams users during the beta phase. However, there is good news: OpenAI has stated that the feature will eventually roll out to all ChatGPT accounts.

If you cannot wait to try it out, you can subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for ₹1,950 per month, and thai will get you instant access to ChatGPT Tasks.