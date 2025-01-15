Latest Tech News Tech Tech News OpenAI releases ‘Tasks,’ ChatGPT’s latest feature that can set reminders and schedule tasks

OpenAI releases ‘Tasks,’ ChatGPT’s latest feature that can set reminders and schedule tasks

ChatGPT's new 'Tasks’ feature allows users to set up reminders and alerts for a more personalised experience.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Jan 15 2025, 16:59 IST
OpenAI releases ‘Tasks,’ ChatGPT’s latest feature that can set reminders and schedule tasks
ChatGPT Tasks feature is here, and it could be OpenAI's first step towards Agentic AI. (AFP)

In what is being touted as the first step towards “Agentic AI” AI for OpenAI, the company has released a brand-new feature for ChatGPT. This includes the ability to set reminders and recurring actions. This new feature, called ‘Tasks,' allows users to set up reminders and alerts for a more personalised experience. However, the feature is currently limited in a beta capacity and is being rolled out only to Plus, Pro, and Teams users. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Tasks feature and how it works.

ChatGPT Tasks: What It Does

Within the ChatGPT app, you can ask ChatGPT to remind you to work out every morning and provide motivational quotes. ChatGPT will automatically create a task for you, and at the time you've set, it will send a notification to your phone to remind you to exercise or complete any other task you've specified.

Additionally, under the profile menu, you can ask ChatGPT to schedule tasks on your behalf. For example, you might request a global news recap every Saturday, generate a personalised meal plan, or set other reminders.

The general consensus online is that these features represent the first step towards a shift from generative AI to AgentTech AI.

Also Read: Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here's what we know about the upcoming console

ChatGPT Tasks: Availability And Roll Out Details

Currently, the ChatGPT Tasks feature is already available only to paid users. Unfortunately, users on the free tier of ChatGPT will not have access to this feature yet, as it is limited to Plus, Pro, and Teams users during the beta phase. However, there is good news: OpenAI has stated that the feature will eventually roll out to all ChatGPT accounts.

If you cannot wait to try it out, you can subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for 1,950 per month, and thai will get you instant access to ChatGPT Tasks.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 16:59 IST
