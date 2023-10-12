Out on Bumble date, girl spikes man's drink, decamps with iPhone 14, gold, cash

A Bumble date of a man allegedly decamped with his iPhone 14, gold jewellery, and drained his bank accounts of ₹1.78 lakh after drugging him in his house in DLF Phase 4, police said on Wednesday. Rohit Gupta, the victim, in his complaint said he had met a woman named Sakshi alias Payal through Bumble dating app. He said the woman told him she was from Delhi and was currently living with her aunt in Gurugram.

"On October 1, she called me and said she wanted to meet me. Around 10 pm, she called me to pick her up from near Dockyard Bar in Sector 47. I picked her and then bought some liquor from a nearby shop and came to my house," Gupta said in his complaint.

At his house, the woman asked him to go to the kitchen to bring ice, and when he was away, spiked his drink with some drug.

"The effect of the drug was so severe that I woke up on the morning of October 3. I found the woman was missing and so was my gold chain, an iPhone 14 Pro, ₹10,000 in cash, credit and debit cards.

"I found ₹1.78 lakh were also withdrawn through my credit and debit cards," Gupta said in his complaint, according to police.

The woman, who is still at large, was booked at Sector 29 Police Station on Tuesday, police said.

