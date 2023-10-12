Icon
Home Tech News Out on Bumble date, girl spikes man's drink, decamps with iPhone 14, gold, cash

Out on Bumble date, girl spikes man's drink, decamps with iPhone 14, gold, cash

A Bumble date of a man allegedly decamped with his iPhone 14, gold jewellery, and drained his bank accounts of 1.78 lakh after drugging him in his house in DLF Phase 4, police said on Wednesday.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Oct 12 2023, 11:27 IST
Icon
140-foot asteroid, along with other 4 asteroids, approaching Earth! NASA reveals data
Bumble
1/5 Asteroid 2023 TW: NASA has designated this asteroid as 2023 TW. The size of this asteroid is 42 feet and it is as big as the size of a bus. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 793000 Kilometers. It is expected to reach close to the Earth on October 9. It is hurtling towards Earth with a speed of 27695 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 TR: According to the data revealed by NASA, this asteroid is 67 Feet wide and is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 9. The size of this asteroid is similar to the size of an aircraft. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 1.59 million kilometers. This asteroid is traveling towards Earth with a relative velocity of 26821 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 TL: This is a 140-foot asteroid, which is as big as a Boeing 777. It is expected to reach close to Earth on October 9. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 3.17 million kilometers. It's speeding towards Earth with a relative velocity of 50124 kilometers per hour.  (pixabay)
Bumble
4/5 Asteroid 2023 TM3: As alerted by NASA, this asteroid will be reaching close to Earth on October 10. The size of this asteroid is 46 feet and is similar to the size of a house. Its closest Earth Approach is estimated to be 165000 Kilometers. It is moving towards Earth with a speed of  41534 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Bumble
5/5 Asteroid 2023 TO: This 62-foot asteroid is expected to reach close to Earth on October 10. It is as big as a house and its closest earth approach is estimated to be 1.45 million kilometers. It is hurtling towards Earth with a speed of 38427 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Bumble
icon View all Images
The Bumble logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken February 11, 2021. (REUTERS)

A Bumble date of a man allegedly decamped with his iPhone 14, gold jewellery, and drained his bank accounts of 1.78 lakh after drugging him in his house in DLF Phase 4, police said on Wednesday. Rohit Gupta, the victim, in his complaint said he had met a woman named Sakshi alias Payal through Bumble dating app. He said the woman told him she was from Delhi and was currently living with her aunt in Gurugram.

"On October 1, she called me and said she wanted to meet me. Around 10 pm, she called me to pick her up from near Dockyard Bar in Sector 47. I picked her and then bought some liquor from a nearby shop and came to my house," Gupta said in his complaint.

At his house, the woman asked him to go to the kitchen to bring ice, and when he was away, spiked his drink with some drug.

"The effect of the drug was so severe that I woke up on the morning of October 3. I found the woman was missing and so was my gold chain, an iPhone 14 Pro, 10,000 in cash, credit and debit cards.

"I found 1.78 lakh were also withdrawn through my credit and debit cards," Gupta said in his complaint, according to police.

The woman, who is still at large, was booked at Sector 29 Police Station on Tuesday, police said.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Oct, 11:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it
Rocket League
Rocket League players, beware! You will not be able to trade items after this DATE
Sony PS5
Sony announces new-look PlayStation 5 with slimmer design, increased storage
GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon