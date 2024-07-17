Own multiple SIM cards? You may land in big trouble: Know the risks of owning mobile numbers over permissible limit

The digital age has popularised the practice of getting multiple SIM cards under one's name. However, not many are aware of the risks involved in owning multiple SIM cards. There can be serious financial and legal consequences, if any individual uses more SIM cards than the limit set by the law. It can cost you huge penalties and even land you in prison.

Permissible limit of owning SIM cards

As per the Telecommunication Act 2023, every person is allowed to have not more than nine SIM cards. This limit is set to six in regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) and Assam. This has been done to prevent frauds and manage telecom resources effectively.



Also read: How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide

Penalties for violations

The law states that a person will be charged a fine of up to ₹50,000 for exceeding the set limit. Repeated violations can lead to a hefty penalty of Rs. 2 lakh. Moreover, the law has stringent provisions to stop people from getting SIM cards through illegal means. If caught, one can be liable for up to three years of imprisonment or a penalty of up to Rs. 50 lakh.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Detecting misuse

The telecom operators keep a record of the number of SIM cards assigned to every user.

The users can monitor the number of SIM cards registered in their name by logging into the portal provided by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). If there is a case of misuse and impersonation of identity to obtain SIM cards, the user can report the individual immediately. Frequent checking on such information can keep users away from potential fraudulent activities.

Also read: Government introduces stricter rules for SIM card sales

DoT has also mandated re-verification of the users who have more SIM cards than the permissible limit. Since December 2021, the users exceeding the limit are directed to re-verification and given three choices. These include either to surrender, transfer or give up the extra connections. This step ensures that new regulations are implemented effectively and ensures that the telecom system works in integrity.

Also read: E-Sim to make tracking of lost smartphone easier: Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal

Check SIM cards assigned to your name:

You can use the DoT's Sanchar Sathi portal to verify the number of SIM cards assigned to your name by following the steps:

Visit Sanchar Saathi webpage. Go to check mobile connections option. Enter mobile number. Enable captcha verification. Enter the OTP shared on your phone. View your registered SIM cards.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!