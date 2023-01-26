Pathaan OTT release: Know when, where to watch the Shah Rukh Khan starrer online

Shah Rukh Khan has dazzled the silver screen after a long time. You do not want to miss out on the Pathaan OTT release. Find out when and where to watch the action thriller.

Despite the initial controversy, Pathaan made its theatrical release yesterday, January 25 and has opened to packed theaters. The movie marks Shah Rukh Khan's return as a protagonist of a movie after four long years. And fans have flocked to the big screen to watch the iconic actor play the role of an international spy. But if you do not prefer the crowded theaters and like to watch films from the comfort of your own home, then it will delight you to know that Pathaan OTT release might come sooner than expected. Check details to know when and where to watch the action thriller film online.

Pathaan OTT release: Details

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Pathaan is a high-budget spy-thriller which many believe to be in the same universe as Salman Khan starrer Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film revolves around a RAW agent who must overcome his past trauma and stop a terrorist who threatens the security of India. And in his quest, he must take the help of an ex ISI-agent. The movie has a fast-moving plot and innovative action scenes. The film is also gaining popularity for being Shah Rukh Khan's first protagonistic appearance since Zero in 2018.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by YRF and demonstrating its popularity, the trailer received more than 61 million views, 2.2 million likes and over 2,05,000 comments.

The film also has a surprise twist at the end which will shock most viewers.

Pathaan OTT release: When to watch

According to the information revealed to Livemint, the earliest date when Pathaan can stream on a digital platform will be April 25. This is being done to give the film an extended theatrical run. That's why there will be a gap of three months for its digital release.

Pathaan OTT release: Where to watch

The same source has revealed that digital rights to the film have been obtained by Amazon Prime Videos and Pathaan will be released there on the suggested date. To watch the movie, you will need a subscription to the platform.