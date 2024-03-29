 PM Modi, Bill Gates Discuss India’s Digital Revolution; Shares How Digital India Is Leading | Tech News
PM Narendra Modi discussed with Bill Gates about India’s digital leap and how citizens were able to adopt technology quickly.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 29 2024, 11:17 IST
Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates talked about India’s digital revolution at the prime minister’s residence. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Bill Gates shared how India took the lead in adopting new technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence. During a candid conversation at the prime minister's residence, Bill Gates praised Indians for proactively embracing technology to improve lifestyle. 

In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi said, “During the G20 Summit in Indonesia, representatives from around the world expressed their curiosity about the digital revolution in the country. I explained to them that we have democratised technology to prevent monopoly. It is by the people and for the people.."

Bill Gates said, “In here, it is like Digital Government. India is not only adapting technology but it is actually leading the way...”

India has been one of the fastest-growing countries in terms of adopting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. From Bill Gates to other tech giants, everybody is taking note of India's digital revolution. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bill Gates talked about women-led development and harnessing artificial intelligence (AI). Yet again, PM Modi and Bill Gates shared a fruitful discussion on how India is leading the digital revolution and how the country is combating the problems related to AI. 

PM Modi and Bill Gates discuss India's big tech leap

On Friday, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and PM Modi held discussions over several topics such as India's AI take, adopting new technologies, women-led development, AI risks and more. 

Apart from India's technological front, PM Modi also highlighted how women's contribution has been integral in adopting new technology in India. Additionally, the conversion also continued with risks of AI and deepakes. With growing concerns about deep fakes, PM Modi acknowledged how necessary it is to train AI systems properly and the need to add a watermark to AI-generated content. 

The prime minister said, “Our priority is to enhance the quality of life rather than merely focusing on services.” Lastly, the meeting also highlighted the need for digital public infrastructure in rural areas to avoid the digital divide in the country. 

He also spoke about the advancement in other sectors such as health, agriculture, and education.

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 11:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets