 PM Narendra Modi meets Bill Gates, discussion on AI for public good takes centre stage | Tech News
The leaders expressed their shared commitment to sectors that hold the potential to enhance the planet and uplift millions worldwide.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 09:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and philanthropist Bill Gates held a dialogue centred around harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the greater good of the public.

"A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe," said Prime Minister Modi in a post on X.

The two also discussed DPI, women-led development. Microsoft co-founder Gates also emphasised the lessons learned from India and spreading them across the world.

"It is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi, and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world," Bill Gates posted on X.

Earlier, the philanthropist also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar. The two leaders, as they met, also exchanged books on Thursday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared a picture of him and Gates posing for a picture with their respective books.

"A good book exchange with @BillGates. And a great conversation," Jaishankar wrote.

Bill Gates, who is on a visit to India, arrived in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday. (ANI)

First Published Date: 01 Mar, 09:34 IST
