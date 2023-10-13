Icon
Home Tech News Pokemon fans alert! You can get a chance to win the RARE Van Gogh Pikachu card; Know how

Pokemon fans alert! You can get a chance to win the RARE Van Gogh Pikachu card; Know how

Did you miss the Van Gogh-inspired Pikachu card the last time? Don't worry! Pokemon is offering another chance to grab this collector's gem.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 18:14 IST
Pokemon
New chance to grab the "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat," card. (@Pokemon)
Pokemon
New chance to grab the "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat," card. (@Pokemon)

If you missed out on the special Pikachu card inspired by the Van Gogh Museum the last time, don't worry! The Pokemon Company is giving fans another shot. This card, known as "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat," is part of a unique collaboration between the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and the Pokemon world. They're showcasing a special exhibition that will run until 2024, and there's a range of cool merchandise available, including that elusive Pikachu card.

When the limited TCG card was first revealed, it created quite a buzz. However, it sold out so fast that many fans missed the chance to snag one. The Pokemon Company even apologized for the confusion and the rush, promising to find new ways for fans to get their hands on the card. Now, they've shared how you can obtain it.

Here's the deal:

Spend $30 or more at the Pokemon Center's official website, the official store of all things Pokemon, and you'll receive the "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" promo card. The catch is that the $30 purchase must include qualifying Pokemon TCG items. What exactly qualifies is a bit unclear right now. Keep an eye on your email and the official social media channels for updates. They also stress that each person can only get one card.

The hope here is that by making the card an extra item in a purchase and limiting it to one per person, The Pokemon Company can prevent scalpers from snatching up all the cards. We've seen this problem with previous promotions, like the McDonald's Pokemon cards that ended up being sold online at outrageous prices.

While some Pokemon cards can be incredibly valuable, it's unlikely that the Van Gogh Pikachu card will reach those sky-high prices. Nonetheless, scalping is a problem that affects collectors everywhere, and with Pokemon's enduring popularity, it's bound to stick around.

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 18:13 IST
Tags:
