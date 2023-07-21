Home Tech News Prime Day: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G emerges No. 1 selling smartphone

Amazon India's Prime Day 2023 witnessed unprecedented success, with 5 smartphones sold every second, with Samsung Galaxy M34 5G leading the pack, the ecommerce platform revealed.

Prime Day 2023: Smartphone Sales Skyrocket, Samsung Galaxy M34 Tops List. (Amazon)

Amazon India's 7th edition of Prime Day proved to be the biggest ever, with an overwhelming response from Prime members who eagerly snapped up great deals, new launches, and blockbuster entertainment. The event saw approximately 5 smartphones sold every second, with 70% of the demand coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities. Foldable smartphones experienced a staggering 25x growth, and Prime members showed remarkable interest in the newly launched smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Series, Realme Narzo 60 Series, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Tops the Charts

In the smartphone category, theSamsung Galaxy M34 5G emerged as the No. 1 selling smartphone amongst the new launches on Amazon Prime Day. Aditya Babbar, Senior Director of MX Business, Samsung India, expressed delight in the success of the Galaxy M34 5G, which continued the successful legacy of the Galaxy M Series. He attributed the smartphone's popularity to the trust customers have in the brand and its commitment to groundbreaking innovation.

Massive surge in Prime membership and engagement

This year's Prime Day, held on July 15-16, witnessed a massive surge in Prime membership and engagement, with 14% more members shopping compared to the previous year. Amazon India partnered with thousands of sellers, brands, and bank partners to offer Prime members unprecedented savings of around INR 300 crore. The event boasted the highest number of same-day deliveries, with 1 in 3 orders in metros delivered before the end of Prime Day, and 1 in 2 orders across most Tier 1 & 2 cities delivered within two days.

Akshay Sahi, Director of Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India, expressed gratitude to sellers, brand partners, and Prime members for making Prime Day 2023 a resounding success. Products from over 400 top Indian and global brands, as well as 2,000+ new product launches from small and medium Indian businesses, were made available to Prime members across 98% of India's pin codes. Among the top-selling products, front load washing machines, headphones, apparel, shoes, luxury beauty products, and smartphones garnered the highest interest.

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) experienced a strong boost during Prime Day 2023. Over 90,000 SMB sellers received orders from Prime members across 19,000+ pin codes in India. More than 15,000 SMBs saw their best-ever sales, and over 14,000 new SMBs launched in 2023 received orders, with over 500 of them achieving their best-ever sales day during the event.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 08:56 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets