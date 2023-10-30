Protect yourself from fake e-challan scams! Stop money and ID loss

In recent times, India has faced an alarming rise in cybercrime, with cybercriminals continuously developing new and innovative methods to deceive unsuspecting citizens. Among these tactics, the proliferation of fake e-challan scams has become a serious concern. These scams prey on individuals' fear of traffic violations, demanding payments for offenses that never occurred. The Information Security Awareness (ISEA) by MeitY has issued a warning about this growing threat.

A recent alert from authorities, shared on social media, emphasizes the need for vigilance. It states, "Beware!! If you receive a link for a traffic challan, don't click these links." The post also reminds people, "Don't Fall for the Fake E-Challan Scam! Your Safety is Your Responsibility," while highlighting the potential risks of clicking on fraudulent links, such as account hacking.

Understand the E-Challan Scam

The e-challan scam exploits the legitimate e-challan system used by traffic police throughout India. Legitimate e-challans are issued to vehicle owners who violate traffic rules and are notified via SMS or email. Fraudsters, however, manipulate this system by sending fake messages that demand payments for fictitious violations. Cybercriminals send seemingly genuine e-challan messages to unsuspecting victims, falsely accusing them of traffic offenses. These messages often contain payment links or instructions for settling fines. Falling for this scam can result in financial losses and potential identity theft.

ISEA has provided an example of a fake e-challan message: "Your challan No. is 348915784195032 for PB08DJ8182 having a total challan amount of Rs. 500. For online payment of challan, visit: https://echallanparivahan.in/ you can also contact RTO office for disposal of challan. Regards, RTO." This link is a fraudulent one, where unsuspecting victims could have their bank accounts compromised.

The genuine link for e-challan payments is: https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/. To protect yourself, always take precautions when you receive such messages. Perform a quick Google search to verify the link's authenticity.

Staying Safe from Fake E-Challan Scams

Two crucial elements can help you identify genuine e-challan messages:

1. Check the URL: Ensure that the URL includes "gov.in," indicating it is a government website. For instance, the authentic e-challan link is https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/.

2. Vehicle Details: Legitimate e-challan messages should include specific vehicle details such as the engine and chassis numbers. Scammers often omit these critical identifiers.

In the face of the rising threat of fake e-challan scams, your vigilance and awareness are your best defenses. Stay informed, be cautious when receiving such messages, and take the necessary steps to protect your finances and personal information. Your safety is in your hands.