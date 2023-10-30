Icon
Home Tech News Protect yourself from fake e-challan scams! Stop money and ID loss

Protect yourself from fake e-challan scams! Stop money and ID loss

As India grapples with a surge in cybercrime, a new threat has emerged in the form of fake e-challan scams. Know about these scams, how they work, and how to protect yourself. Remember, you could lose your money and digital identity too.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 16:50 IST
Icon
fake e-challan scams.
Amidst a surge in cybercrime in India, a new menace has emerged - fake e-challan scams. (Pixabay)
fake e-challan scams.
Amidst a surge in cybercrime in India, a new menace has emerged - fake e-challan scams. (Pixabay)

In recent times, India has faced an alarming rise in cybercrime, with cybercriminals continuously developing new and innovative methods to deceive unsuspecting citizens. Among these tactics, the proliferation of fake e-challan scams has become a serious concern. These scams prey on individuals' fear of traffic violations, demanding payments for offenses that never occurred. The Information Security Awareness (ISEA) by MeitY has issued a warning about this growing threat.

A recent alert from authorities, shared on social media, emphasizes the need for vigilance. It states, "Beware!! If you receive a link for a traffic challan, don't click these links." The post also reminds people, "Don't Fall for the Fake E-Challan Scam! Your Safety is Your Responsibility," while highlighting the potential risks of clicking on fraudulent links, such as account hacking.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Understand the E-Challan Scam

The e-challan scam exploits the legitimate e-challan system used by traffic police throughout India. Legitimate e-challans are issued to vehicle owners who violate traffic rules and are notified via SMS or email. Fraudsters, however, manipulate this system by sending fake messages that demand payments for fictitious violations. Cybercriminals send seemingly genuine e-challan messages to unsuspecting victims, falsely accusing them of traffic offenses. These messages often contain payment links or instructions for settling fines. Falling for this scam can result in financial losses and potential identity theft.

ISEA has provided an example of a fake e-challan message: "Your challan No. is 348915784195032 for PB08DJ8182 having a total challan amount of Rs. 500. For online payment of challan, visit: https://echallanparivahan.in/ you can also contact RTO office for disposal of challan. Regards, RTO." This link is a fraudulent one, where unsuspecting victims could have their bank accounts compromised.

The genuine link for e-challan payments is: https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/. To protect yourself, always take precautions when you receive such messages. Perform a quick Google search to verify the link's authenticity.

Staying Safe from Fake E-Challan Scams

Two crucial elements can help you identify genuine e-challan messages:

1. Check the URL: Ensure that the URL includes "gov.in," indicating it is a government website. For instance, the authentic e-challan link is https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/.

2. Vehicle Details: Legitimate e-challan messages should include specific vehicle details such as the engine and chassis numbers. Scammers often omit these critical identifiers.

In the face of the rising threat of fake e-challan scams, your vigilance and awareness are your best defenses. Stay informed, be cautious when receiving such messages, and take the necessary steps to protect your finances and personal information. Your safety is in your hands.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 16:50 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon