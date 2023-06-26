Home Tech News Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 unveiled; Redmi Note 12R set to be first to pack this chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 unveiled; Redmi Note 12R set to be first to pack this chip

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 offers an eight-core CPU (2P + 6E), an Adreno GPU, and an integrated 5G modem. You will see it budget smartphones in 2nd half of 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 23:49 IST
If you have been waiting to buy an affordable smartphone and wanted the one with the latest chip, then your wait is nearly over. Qualcomm has launched its new chip and it will start appearing on affordable and some mid-range smartphones in the second half of 2023. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 has been officially announced today. It offers an eight-core CPU (2P + 6E), an Adreno GPU, and an integrated 5G modem. It is an upgrade of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2's CPUhas six efficiency cores (2.0 GHz boost) and two performance cores (2.2 GHz boost). CPU cores aren't specified,however, it is- said to be 64-bit only.

A leak has confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Note 12R would be one of the first smartphones to run Qualcomm's new chip.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2's dual-12-bit Spectra ISP can support one 108 MP camera sensor. It also features two 16 MP sensors (30 FPS, ZSL (zero shutter lag)) and one 32 MP sensor (30 FPS, ZSL). Videography can be done at 1080p 60 fps. Slow-motion videos can be recorded at up to 720p 120 FPS.

Matthew Lopatka, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, said, “We optimized every aspect of the platform in order to maximize the experiences for users.”

Performance

Qualcomm promises a smooth performance and fast, seamless multitasking, more immersive mobile gaming. Qualcomm adds, "On-device AI provides next-level communication by reducing background noise, so you're heard loud and clear during voice and video calls."

Photography

Qualcomm says you will be able to capture meaningful memories with a high-quality camera. It eliminates grainy, hazy aspects within the frame and AI-enhanced Low Light brings about bright, colorful, crisp photos and videos—any time of day.

Battery

The chip will also help ensure the battery lasts long and when you need a charge, fastcharging technology takes your battery from 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes.

Location tracking

Qualcomm says with its ultra-accurate location tracking as your guide, you can confdently go on any adventure. The company says in a statement, "Dual frequency GNSS support offers increased location tracking accuracy for navigation by foot or car."

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 23:31 IST
