Quick Heal launches AntiFraud.AI: Check what is it and how it will help you combat cyber fraud

Quick Heal Technologies Limited has introduced AntiFraud.AI comprehensive fraud prevention solution. This initiative aims to combat the increasing threat of financial fraud, which has affected many individuals, including those who are tech-savvy.

The launch of AntiFraud.AI addresses a pressing need for effective fraud prevention, especially given the alarming statistics reported by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre. From January to April 2024, financial fraud resulted in losses exceeding ₹1,750 crores, with over 740,000 complaints registered through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

AntiFraud.AI features a range of tools to bolster user security and protect sensitive data. Key features include:

Risk Profile: Assesses user risk levels and provides recommendations to minimise exposure to fraud.

Fraud Call Alert: Notifies users of potentially fraudulent calls.

Scam Protection: Uses algorithms to detect and block phishing links and fraudulent websites.

Banking Fraud Alert: Employs AI to identify and alert users about possible banking fraud attempts in real time.

Fraud Protect Buddy: Allows users to share alerts and security tips with less tech-savvy individuals.

Fraud App Detector: Scans for harmful applications and provides real-time alerts.

Secure Payments: Monitors online transactions for suspicious activities.

Unauthorised Access Alert: Warns users if their device's microphone or camera activates without permission.

Dark Web Monitoring: Checks the dark web for compromised data and notifies users accordingly.

In addition, the Information Hub feature offers research and fraud intelligence from Seqrite Labs, assisting users in staying informed about current fraud trends. The Victim Support feature guides users through recovery steps if they experience fraud.

Quick Heal's AntiFraud.AI is compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows platforms, focusing on user privacy. Users are encouraged to use both AntiFraud.AI and traditional antivirus solutions to ensure comprehensive security. Users are encouraged to download AntiFraud.AI to enhance their digital safety and contribute to a fraud-free digital India.