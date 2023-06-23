Home Tech News Rains ahoy! Track the Monsoon with these 3 weather apps - MAUSAM, Skymet, AccuWeather

Rains ahoy! Track the Monsoon with these 3 weather apps - MAUSAM, Skymet, AccuWeather

Favourable conditions are emerging for the Monsoon to intensify rapidly throughout the country, starting this weekend, says IMD and you can track it through these 3 weather apps.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 09:36 IST
Monsoon
View all Images
Monsoon is seen growing stronger and the upcoming rainfall will provide much-needed relief to the central, western, and northern regions in the next few days. (PTI)

India's southwest monsoon, which had experienced a two-week delay, is expected to gain momentum over the upcoming weekend, providing much-needed rainfall to the central, western, and northern regions, as stated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The delay has resulted in a significant 33% shortfall in June's rainfall nationwide, with certain areas experiencing a staggering 94% deficit. Traditionally, by June 25, the monsoon's western branch would have made substantial progress into Gujarat. However, this year, Cyclone Biparjoy hindered its advancement by absorbing all available moisture from the Konkan coast.

June plays a crucial role in the monsoon season, contributing around 16-17% of the overall rainfall, particularly important for the agricultural sector. Farmers typically commence sowing kharif crops during this period following the monsoon's onset, with sowing activities occurring in June and July, varying according to regional climates.

Experts predict that this year's monsoon could be the most delayed in a century, indicating a longer wait for rainfall. The southwest monsoon's onset over Kerala experienced a one-week delay, and its progress has been behind schedule in the west coast, southern peninsula, as well as eastern and central India.

According to the IMD, below-average rainfall is expected in June, with the monsoon anticipated to strengthen in July, August, and September. Despite the possible formation of the El Nino weather phenomenon, the IMD predicts average rainfall for the entire June-September season.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar and Jharkhand today, Gangetic West Bengal until Friday, and Odisha until Tuesday.

To monitor the monsoon's progress, we have curated a few apps to provide you timely updates and forecasts:

1. AccuWeather

AccuWeather is a highly popular smartphone weather forecasting app, known for its accurate forecasts for most Indian cities. It surpasses other apps in terms of accuracy and provides minute-by-minute weather updates, detailed local weather information, severe weather warnings, and live forecasts for up to 45 days. The app also includes RealFeel Temperature technology, enabling users to see the actual temperature and how it "feels."

2. The MAUSAM App

The MAUSAM App, developed by the IMD and MoES, is a highly accurate weather app. The app offers observed weather, forecasts, radar images for precise predictions, and alerts for upcoming weather events such as cyclones and rain alerts.

3. Skymet Weather

Skymet Weather is another reliable Indian app for weather predictions. It utilises data from over 7,000 Automatic Weather Stations and satellite imagery. Users can access real-time temperatures, 3-day hourly forecasts, extended forecasts up to 14 days, air pollution levels, lightning status, and warnings for weather events.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 09:36 IST
Tags:
