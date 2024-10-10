 Ratan Tata was once hired by IBM, used their device to create a CV for job at… | Tech News
Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024. He left a legacy behind that will be celebarted for generations.

Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata was one of the most celebrated billionaires in the country known for his wisdom, out of the box thinking, and business skills. (AP)

Ratan Tata, popular Indian industrialist and philanthropist, passed away at the age of 86 on October 9. He was one of the most celebrated billionaires in the country known for his wisdom, out of the box thinking, and business skills. As his fans across the globe mourn his sad demise, let's know about one of his life's episodes that framed Ratan Tata as we know today. While Ratan Tata is widely celebrated as the transformative chairman of the Tata Group, few know of his early aspirations to work in the IT sector. A recently resurfaced video features Tata discussing his initial attempts to join the Tata Group, highlighting the pivotal encouragement he received from the late JRD Tata.

Education and early influences

Ratan Tata, an alumnus of Cornell University, had a degree in architecture and structural engineering. Influenced by the American lifestyle, he initially planned to establish his career in Los Angeles. However, a family emergency involving his grandmother's health prompted his return to India.

A turning point at IBM

Upon his return, Tata secured a position at IBM, a move that did not align with the expectations of his mentor, JRD Tata. Reflecting on this period in an interview, Ratan Tata recalled, “He [JRD Tata] called me one day and said you can't be here in India working for IBM.” This conversation marked a significant turning point in Tata's career.

The job application process

In order to apply for a position at the Tata Group, Ratan Tata had to prepare a resume, an amusing challenge given his circumstances. “I remember he [JRD Tata] asked me for a resume, which I didn't have. So, I sat one evening and typed out a resume on their typewriter and gave it to him,” he shared, illustrating the humble beginnings of his journey.

Legacy of leadership

This marked the start of Ratan Tata's remarkable journey with the Tata Group, where he joined Tata Industries in 1962. After nearly three decades, he succeeded JRD Tata as chairman in 1991, leading the Tata Group to unprecedented heights and leaving an indelible mark on the business landscape.

