Home Tech News Reddit app adds a new feature to make it easier to search for images

Reddit app adds a new feature to make it easier to search for images

From memes to wallpapers and artwork, no matter what kind of images you want to search on the Reddit app, it is now going to be a piece of cake with this new search feature. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 15:10 IST
Reddit
Know all about this new Reddit feature that makes searching for images much easier than before. (Bloomberg)
Reddit
Know all about this new Reddit feature that makes searching for images much easier than before. (Bloomberg)

Reddit is one of the biggest social media platforms that has been designed as a forum. The massive forum is divided into thousands of communities, also known as subreddits, where members post, comment, and discuss relevant topics. Due to the nature of the platform, it is also a massive hub of images, be it memes, funny photos, beautiful artwork, or just wallpapers desktops, and smartphones. But despite being an image-heavy platform, Reddit lacked any image-led search tools. But that is now changing as the platform has added a new feature that lets users search for only images on its iOS and Android apps.

The feature is only available on the native mobile apps of Reddit, and as of writing this, it is not available on the website. The feature will let users search for any particular keywords and instead of looking for posts like they normally would, they can simply check out images, GIFs, and videos. The new feature does not segregate between the three, so for now, users will have to scroll through them all together to find what they are looking for.

A report by The Verge, which spoke with Reddit spokesperson Courtney Geesey-Dorr, said that the company is working on adding the feature for the web version, and it can be available soon.

Reddit's new feature lets users search for images

To access the feature, simply go to the search tool. It is the big magnifying glass icon on the top of the app. Search for anything you want, like a funny meme, a picture of a cat, or a video of a goal scored by your favorite team. Now, just below the search bar, you should see a number of categories such as Posts, Comments, Communities, etc. On the far left side of the options, you should see a new tab called Media. Tap here to see the new image-only search results.

One thing to note is that there is no option to sort the results by upvotes, post time, or number of comments. So, you should be prepared to scroll quite a bit before you find your desired result, especially if it is not keyword-friendly.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 15:09 IST
    Icon