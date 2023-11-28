Icon
Home Tech News Reddit Inc Leads Class of 2024 IPO Candidates Testing the Water

Reddit Inc Leads Class of 2024 IPO Candidates Testing the Water

Reddit Inc. is again holding talks with potential investors for an IPO for the social media company, according to people familiar with the matter.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 23:27 IST
Icon
reddit ipo
Reddit whose users helped fuel the meme-stock frenzy that made 2021 a banner year for equities, is weighing an IPO. (Getty Images via AFP)
reddit ipo
Reddit whose users helped fuel the meme-stock frenzy that made 2021 a banner year for equities, is weighing an IPO. (Getty Images via AFP)

Reddit Inc. is again holding talks with potential investors for an initial public offering for the social media company, according to people familiar with the matter, as hopefuls prepare for a long-awaited reopening of the market for new listings. The San Francisco-based firm, whose users helped fuel the meme-stock frenzy that made 2021 a banner year for equities, is weighing an IPO as soon as in the first quarter, the people said. Reddit was working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on the listing, Bloomberg News reported last year, and was considering a valuation of as much as $15 billion.

Companies planning first-time share sales in the US have been stymied for months by volatile markets and a relatively weak showing for four closely watched debuts in September and October, which all but slammed the door on big-ticket IPOs in 2023. 

With this year's total US volume set to just barely surpass 2022 — the worst year in over a decade for IPOs in the country, according to data compiled by Bloomberg — hopefuls weighing sizable listings and their advisers are largely turning their gaze to 2024.

Internet-media IPOs also have dried up. The last offering of more than $100 million occurred in March 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, when Zhihu Inc., the Chinese online Q&A service, went public in New York. The stock has dropped 89% since then. 

Rubrik Inc., a Microsoft Corp.-backed cloud and data security startup, is also considering holding its IPO as soon as in the first quarter, people familiar with the deliberations said.

Kim Kardashian's Skims underwear label, valued this summer at $4 billion, is discussing strategic options including an IPO that could come as soon as next year, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information isn't public.

“Skims deserves to be a public company — when the time is right,” Chief Executive Officer Jens Grede told Bloomberg News during an interview in June.

Details of Reddit, Rubrik and Skims's respective plans could change and there's no guarantee the companies will move ahead with listings, the people said. Representatives for Skims, Reddit and Rubrik declined to comment.

Fast-fashion retailer Shein, which was founded in China but is now headquartered in Singapore, has filed confidentially with US regulators for an IPO that could take place next year, Bloomberg News reported. Shein declined to comment.

Several other firms have been considering sizable IPOs as soon as 2023, Bloomberg News has reported, though with only a few weeks of trading left in the year, that window is rapidly closing. 

Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. filed for its listing this month. The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group-backed firm updated its financial figures on Friday, showing $4.9 billion in revenue in the nine months to Sept. 30, almost doubling the figure from the same period last year, according to Bloomberg calculations.

EQT AB-backed Waystar Holding Corp., which filed in November, is considering moving forward with its IPO while monitoring market conditions, Bloomberg News has reported. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 23:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon