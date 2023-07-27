Redmi 12, Redmi Watch 3 Active, Xiaomi Smart TV set to make grand debut; check date

Xiaomi is gearing up for a grand launch event on August 1 in India, where they will introduce a range of new products. Among the highlights are the eagerly anticipated Redmi 12 5G, the Redmi Watch 3 Active, and the Xiaomi Smart TV X series. The company has been teasing the Redmi 12 5G extensively on social media platforms, and now, it has made its appearance on the Amazon e-commerce website, generating even more buzz.

The Redmi 12 5G has already caught the attention of potential buyers on Amazon India's website. A dedicated 'Notify Me' button has been added to the page, allowing interested customers to stay informed about the upcoming smartphone by simply clicking on it. The listing on Amazon is tagged with the intriguing title 'Crystal Glass Design' and provides a glimpse of some key specifications of the Redmi 12 5G phone.

Redmi 12 5G's expected feature

Among the expected features of the Redmi 12 5G is an impressive triple camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50 MP sensor with Fim Filters. Furthermore, Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious users looking for powerful performance.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series

But that's not all; Xiaomi has more in store for its fans. On the same August 1 launch event, the company will unveil its latest addition to the Smart TV family, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series. These new smart TVs are the successors to the popular 4K TVs released by Xiaomi last year. The company is promising a captivating viewing experience and endless possibilities with the upcoming TV range.

With all eyes on Xiaomi's August 1 event, tech enthusiasts in India can hardly wait to witness the global debut of the Redmi 12 5G and the exciting new offerings in the Smart TV X series. Stay tuned for more updates on these highly anticipated products, as Xiaomi continues to impress with its cutting-edge technology and innovation.