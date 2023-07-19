Registration process of NEET UG 2023 counselling: Apply online, know date and check prep apps

NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration will commence on July 20, 2023, as announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Interested candidates can apply for the counselling session online through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for Round 1 counselling will be open until July 25, 2023. During the period from July 22 to July 26, 2023, candidates can exercise their choice filling and locking preferences. Seat allotment processing will take place between July 27 and July 28, 2023, with the results being released on July 29, 2023.

Applicants are required to upload their documents on the MCC portal by July 30, 2023. The reporting or joining at the allotted institutes can be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. On August 5 and 6, 2023, the colleges or institutes will verify the data provided by the candidates.

Eligible candidates who have successfully cleared the NEET UG examination can proceed with the counselling registration process.

Steps for registration process

To register online, follow these steps:

1-Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2-Click on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the homepage.

3-4-Register yourself and login to your account.

5-Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

6-Click on submit and download the page.

7-Keep a hard copy of the submitted form for future reference.

It is essential to complete the registration process within the specified dates to participate in the NEET UG 2023 Counselling and secure admission to desired medical courses and institutes.

