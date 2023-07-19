Home Tech News Registration process of NEET UG 2023 counselling: Apply online, know date and check prep apps

Registration process of NEET UG 2023 counselling: Apply online, know date and check prep apps

Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling session online through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 12:51 IST
KCET 2023 results DECLARED: Check your marks online this way
AP EAMCET results
1/6 The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially declared the KCET Results 2023 of its Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) today, June 15. (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Class 12th, 10th Results 2023
2/6 The results were declared Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar via a press conference. (PTI)
KCET
3/6 Students can check their rankcard and marks after 11 AM today on the official website. (Pexels)
CBSE Results for class 12
4/6 To check your result, go to the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "KCET Result 2023" link. Then, enter your login credentials and click ‘Submit. (PTI)
CBSE results
5/6 Your KCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. You can proceed to download the page on your device. (Unsplash)
Delhi University
6/6 Do remember to keep a hard copy for future reference.  (Hindustan Times)
The registration process for Round 1 counselling will be open until July 25, 2023.
View all Images
The registration process for Round 1 counselling will be open until July 25, 2023. (mcc.nic.in)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration will commence on July 20, 2023, as announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Interested candidates can apply for the counselling session online through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for Round 1 counselling will be open until July 25, 2023. During the period from July 22 to July 26, 2023, candidates can exercise their choice filling and locking preferences. Seat allotment processing will take place between July 27 and July 28, 2023, with the results being released on July 29, 2023.

Applicants are required to upload their documents on the MCC portal by July 30, 2023. The reporting or joining at the allotted institutes can be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. On August 5 and 6, 2023, the colleges or institutes will verify the data provided by the candidates.

Eligible candidates who have successfully cleared the NEET UG examination can proceed with the counselling registration process.

Steps for registration process

To register online, follow these steps:

1-Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2-Click on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the homepage.

3-4-Register yourself and login to your account.

5-Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

6-Click on submit and download the page.

7-Keep a hard copy of the submitted form for future reference.

It is essential to complete the registration process within the specified dates to participate in the NEET UG 2023 Counselling and secure admission to desired medical courses and institutes.

NEET UG is one of the toughest exams in India. Student needs to be consistent and hardworking during their preparation. There are various apps that can help students during their preparation. Some of these are:

Aakash - Developed by the renowned Aakash Institute, this app provides comprehensive NEET preparation materials, video lectures, and assessments.

AllenDigital - Created by Allen Career Institute, this app offers study material, test series, and video lectures to aid NEET aspirants in their preparation.

BYJU'S- The Learning App - Widely known for its interactive teaching methods,BYJU'S offers NEET preparation modules through engaging videos and quizzes.

Embibe - This app provides personalized learning and feedback based on individual strengths and weaknesses, along with comprehensive NEET study materials.

Unacademy - Offering a vast array of courses, Unacademy includes NEET preparation material through live classes and recorded lectures.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 12:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets