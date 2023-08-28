Reliance AGM 2023: Jio 5G plans set to launch in December

At the 46th Reliance AGM event, Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed exciting updates regarding Jio's 5G services, hinting at their impending availability to consumers by December. Additionally, Jio AirFiber, a wireless internet service, is primed for launch on September 19. Here are the key highlights.

Reliance Jio commenced its 5G network rollout in October of the previous year, pledging nationwide coverage by December 2023. Ambani proudly stated that Jio has already covered 96 percent of census towns with 5G and remains on track to achieve full coverage by year-end. Although no official announcement about the release of Jio 5G prepaid or postpaid plans was made, Ambani's words strongly suggested a December rollout.

December Debut for Jio 5G Plans

Ambani stated, "From December of this year, we will be able to promptly fulfil each and every demand for Jio 5G broadband connection across the country." Notably, Ambani had earlier promised that Jio 5G plans would be the most affordable globally, though specific pricing details remain undisclosed.

The Chairman emphasized the rapid progress of Jio's 5G deployment, highlighting its presence in over 96 percent of census towns within just nine months of rollout. He proclaimed this achievement as the fastest-ever 5G rollout of such scale worldwide.

Jio's 5G Ecosystem

Currently, Jio operates approximately 85 percent of all operational 5G cells in India, with a new 5G cell being added every 10 seconds. By December, Jio anticipates having nearly one million operational 5G cells across its network.

Ambani underlined Jio's readiness to seamlessly transition its existing 4G customer base to 5G without incurring additional capital expenditure. The company relies on its domestically developed 5G stack for the current rollout, showcasing its dedication to technological innovation and connectivity advancement.

Jio: India's 5G Leader

Mukesh Ambani stated, "Jio is the only company that offers a complete ecosystem of connectivity, devices, support, and value-added services, ensuring nationwide availability and adoption of 5G devices. This makes Jio the undisputed leader in India's 5G revolution."