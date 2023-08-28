Home Tech News Reliance AGM 2023: Jio 5G plans set to launch in December

Reliance AGM 2023: Jio 5G plans set to launch in December

Reliance Jio is poised to bring 5G prepaid and postpaid plans to consumers by December, as part of its ambitious 5G rollout strategy.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 15:46 IST
Best Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data; Check price, validity, offers, more
Reliance Jio 5G
1/5 Reliance Jio is one of the biggest mobile network providers in India. They have some really value-for-money plans, depending on your needs and internet usage. If you love unlimited plans but do not want to pay a fortune, then these Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data are just for you. However, do note that in order to enjoy unlimited 5G internet, you will need to pick a plan that is above Rs. 235 and a compatible smartphone that has 5G bands. And of course, you need to be at a location that has 5G coverage. Check the details. (Bloomberg)
5G spectrum auction
2/5 Rs. 259: This plan will give consumers a validity of a calendar month, 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited 5G data. Consumers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for free every day. Additionally, they can also take advantage of subscriptions to JioCinema, Jio TV, and JioCloud.  (REUTERS)
Jio 5G
3/5 Rs. 269: Just by spending Rs. 10 more, you can get 28 days of validity period and a total of 42GB of 4G data, which will be provided to you at the rate of 1.5GB a day. You can also use unlimited 5G data if you’re eligible for it. You will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. On the subscription end, you can also take advantage of a Jio Saavn Pro subscription, along with Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.  (PTI)
Jio
4/5 Rs. 666: If you want a plan that lasts you long, then the Rs. 666 plan is a good option for you. You will get a validity of 84 days and a total of 126GB of 4G data, provided at the rate of 1.5GB per day. Unlimited 5G data will also be there for your usage. You will also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and the usual subscriptions.  (Bloomberg)
Jio
5/5 Rs. 349: If you are a high data usage and move in and out of 5G areas throughout the day, then this plan is ideal for you. You get a total of 75GB of 4G data distributed at the rate of 2.5GB per day, for a total valid period of 28 days. Alongside unlimited 5G data, you also get the advantage of other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio subscriptions. (Bloomberg)
Reliance AGM 2023
View all Images
Reliance AGM 2023: Jio unveils enticing 5G plans, marking a major shift in the telecom industry. (Bloomberg)

At the 46th Reliance AGM event, Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed exciting updates regarding Jio's 5G services, hinting at their impending availability to consumers by December. Additionally, Jio AirFiber, a wireless internet service, is primed for launch on September 19. Here are the key highlights.

Reliance Jio commenced its 5G network rollout in October of the previous year, pledging nationwide coverage by December 2023. Ambani proudly stated that Jio has already covered 96 percent of census towns with 5G and remains on track to achieve full coverage by year-end. Although no official announcement about the release of Jio 5G prepaid or postpaid plans was made, Ambani's words strongly suggested a December rollout.

December Debut for Jio 5G Plans

Ambani stated, "From December of this year, we will be able to promptly fulfil each and every demand for Jio 5G broadband connection across the country." Notably, Ambani had earlier promised that Jio 5G plans would be the most affordable globally, though specific pricing details remain undisclosed.

The Chairman emphasized the rapid progress of Jio's 5G deployment, highlighting its presence in over 96 percent of census towns within just nine months of rollout. He proclaimed this achievement as the fastest-ever 5G rollout of such scale worldwide.

Jio's 5G Ecosystem

Currently, Jio operates approximately 85 percent of all operational 5G cells in India, with a new 5G cell being added every 10 seconds. By December, Jio anticipates having nearly one million operational 5G cells across its network.

Ambani underlined Jio's readiness to seamlessly transition its existing 4G customer base to 5G without incurring additional capital expenditure. The company relies on its domestically developed 5G stack for the current rollout, showcasing its dedication to technological innovation and connectivity advancement.

Jio: India's 5G Leader

Mukesh Ambani stated, "Jio is the only company that offers a complete ecosystem of connectivity, devices, support, and value-added services, ensuring nationwide availability and adoption of 5G devices. This makes Jio the undisputed leader in India's 5G revolution."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 15:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets