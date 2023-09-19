Icon
Home Tech News Reliance Jio AirFiber launched in India; Know plans, price, and features

Reliance Jio AirFiber launched in India; Know plans, price, and features

Reliance Jio has launched its Jio AirFiber service in eight cities. Know the different plans, prices, and features that will be available with it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 16:31 IST
Reliance Jio, on Tuesday, September 19, launched its Jio AirFiber service in India. The 5G hotspot service will be available in eight different cities during its initial rollout. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. The company stated that Jio AirFiber will address the last-mile internet connectivity in the nation and will bring high-speed internet to every house. If you too are curious about Reliance Jio's latest offering, then check out Jio AirFiber plans, prices, and features.

“With Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Jio AirFiber: Details

This new service is being introduced as a plug-and-play 5G broadband router, meaning users will not require anything, either cables or wiring installations in order to make it work. Users will be able to simply buy the device and subscribe to the service to begin enjoying 5G internet.

The Jio AirFiber is being offered as both an internet connection as well as an entertainment bundle with every plan delivering 550+ digital channels, as well as a free subscription to at least 14 apps.

Jio AirFiber users will also receive three free devices with their subscription. These include a WiFi router, a 4K Smart Set Top Box, and a voice-active remote control. The remote control is for the Set Top Box.

Jio AirFiber plans and price

There are three AirFiber plans and three AirFiber Max plans. The entry-level AirFiber plan starts with 30 Mbps unlimited data, 550+ digital channels, and 14 streaming apps for Rs. 599. The next is the Rs. 899 plan that comes with 100 Mbps unlimited data and all the other benefits. The final plan in this range comes at Rs. 1199, which offers 100 Mbps unlimited data, 550+ digital channels, and a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium along with the 14 streaming apps.

Jio AirFiber Max plans start at Rs. 1499 for 300 Mbps unlimited data as well as all the perks from the Rs. 1199 plan. There are also plans for Rs. 2499 and Rs.3999 which offer 500 and 1000 Mbps, respectively, along with all the other perks.

To book Jio AirFiber in the abovementioned eight cities, you can give a missed call on 60008-60008 to start booking on WhatsApp or visit www.jio.com or visit your nearest Jio Store.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 16:18 IST
