Reliance Jio annual prepaid plan rolled out! Get these OTT channels for free

Reliance Jio, a prominent player in the Indian telecommunications industry, has recently unveiled a new annual prepaid plan that's creating quite a buzz among users. Read here to know more about the annual plan.

Priced at ₹3,227, Reliance Jio's annual plan comes with a year-long validity and an exciting additional access to Amazon Prime Video, specifically the Mobile Edition. The highlight of this plan, apart from the Prime Video perk, is the generous data allocation. Users will enjoy 2GB of high-speed data per day, which adds up to a whopping 730GB of data over the course of one year. In addition to the substantial data offering, the plan maintains Reliance Jio's commitment to providing unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day. Furthermore, subscribers will also enjoy complimentary access to JioCloud, JioTV, and JioCinema, adding to the appeal of the package.

Other Alternative plans

Reliance Jio is renowned for its variety of plans, and this annual offering is no exception. There are alternative options to consider other than Amazon Prime Video. For those inclined towards Sony Liv, Zee5, or Disney+Hotstar, the telecom giant has annual plans priced at ₹3,226, ₹3,225, and ₹3,178, respectively. These plans mirror the new Prime Video Mobile Edition plan's benefits and cater to a diverse audience with varied OTT preferences. If you're an avid consumer of content from both Zee5 and Sony Liv, Reliance Jio has you covered with a comprehensive annual plan. Priced at ₹3,662, this package not only comes with one year of validity but also offers 2.5GB of data per day, ensuring that you stay connected and entertained.

For those looking for an economical annual prepaid plan, the ₹2,545 plan is an attractive choice. It offers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS per day, and a validity period of 336 days, making it an excellent option for users on a budget.

Whether you're a movie buff, a sports enthusiast, or simply someone who values a robust data connection, there's a plan to suit your preferences and budget.

