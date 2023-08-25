Home Tech News Reliance reportedly testing Paytm-like soundbox for UPI services

Reliance reportedly testing Paytm-like soundbox for UPI services

Reliance is reportedly testing a soundbox for its UPI services that will work with JioPay, following the popularity of similar devices by Paytm and PhonePe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 15:10 IST
Paytm
Soundboxes provide real-time audio confirmation of the payment in several languages. (Bloomberg)
Soundboxes provide real-time audio confirmation of the payment in several languages. (Bloomberg)

Since the emergence of UPI, carrying out financial transactions in India has become quite easy. It was introduced in 2016 by the National Payments Corporation of India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digital India. Be it large payments in shopping malls or purchasing groceries from street vendors, just scan a QR code, enter your UPI PIN and your transaction is done, it is that simple! Not just India, but other countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, and recently France have started accepting payments through UPI.

With such a potential in the financial services sector, reports claim that Reliance is currently testing its own sound box which could become a part of its UPI services.

Reliance planning to introduce soundbox

Reliance has been internally testing a soundbox in some of its stores, TechCrunch reported after speaking to a person familiar with the matter. For the unaware, financial technology companies such as Paytm and PhonePe provide a soundbox to merchants at a nominal cost. When a QR code is scanned and UPI payment is made, the soundbox automatically provides a real-time audio confirmation of the payment in several languages, making transactions convenient for merchants. Sounboxes feature a loudspeaker and a long battery life so that merchants don't have to keep it plugged in all the time. Some companies like PhonePe also offer bundled services with the soundbox such as doorstep installation and free lifetime replacement against manufacturing defects.

As per the report, Reliance could also introduce its own soundbox that would work with JioPay, Mukesh Ambani's digital payment service which is a direct competitor to other UPI apps in India. PhonePe currently offers its soundbox at an initial cost of Rs. 50 along with a Rs. 50 monthly charge. Paytm has a wide range of soundboxes depending on the requirements, which features such as Bluetooth, digital display and more.

Seeing the popularity of soundboxes in the country, even Amazon and Google have been reportedly developing their own soundboxes to go along with their respective financial services apps Amazon Pay and Google Pay. As per reports, Google, in a pilot program, has even started distributing the devices manufactured by Soundpod.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 15:10 IST
