Remove background from pics in Windows Photos! Microsoft rolling out new feature

Microsoft Windows has recently introduced updates in the Windows photos app which enables you to remove photo backgrounds and replace them with a solid color.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2023, 20:33 IST
The new upgrade in the Windows Photos app is available for Windows Insiders across all channels currently. (Microsoft windows)

Microsoft has upgraded Windows features to make its services more convenient for users to keep up with rivals. Recently, Microsoft has rolled out a number of features to Windows Photos. This feature is currently available to Insiders. With this feature, users can remove a photo's background and even replace it with a solid color. Microsoft has also added other improvements and fixes based on users' feedback. Know all about these new Windows Photos features

Windows photos background removal

With the new update, Microsoft introduced the ability to easily remove the background in photos or replace them with a different color. Users can remove the background with a single click. After that users can save the resulting image and even copy it to the clipboard.

You can replace the selected background with a solid color too. For that, you will have to use the color picker to select the right hue. You can do so either by clicking on the palette, entering a color code, or setting the RGB values.

Windows Photos Filmstrip

Microsoft has brought some changes to Filmstrip too. The Filmstrip is used to enable a quick preview of other photos in the same folder and allow the users to easily select multiple photos for comparison and review. This feature has been redesigned now:

When you open a photo Filmstrip is turned off by default.

1-To turn on Filmstrip, you will have to press the ‘F' key or you can click on the icon in the bottom left corner.

2- Microsoft has moved Filmstrip below the photo, enlarged the thumbnails, and added a larger scrollbar at the bottom to enable the best viewing experience and improve usability. Now, It has become easier to navigate and select the photo you're searching for.

Timeline Scrollbar

Microsoft has added the Timeline Scrollbar to all folders. This feature will enable you to locate the photo you're looking for very easily.

Photos sharing with OneDrive

Now you can share a photo that is backed up on OneDrive. You just haveto right-click an image and select Share, Using OneDrive. This will enable you to send the link via email or copy it to a clipboard.

To get these new features, you will have to update your Photos app to version number 2023.11110.8002.0 or higher. As informed by Microsoft, this update is rolling out to Windows Insiders across all channels.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 20:33 IST
