Home Tech News Report on Personal Data Protection Bill report adopted by Parliamentary panel; Know its features

Report on Personal Data Protection Bill report adopted by Parliamentary panel; Know its features

A report on the personal data protection bill was adopted by a parliamentary panel on the evening of July 26. The bill is yet to be tabled in the Parliament. Know its basic features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 14:57 IST
Data privacy
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology adopted a report on the digital personal data protection bill. (Pexels)
Data privacy
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology adopted a report on the digital personal data protection bill. (Pexels)

On Wednesday, July 27, a report on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP or PDP) was adopted by a 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by MP Prataprao Jadhav. This comes after the Union cabinet, headed by PM Narendra Modi, had cleared the draft of the 2023 version of the bill on July 5. The bill is yet to be tabled in the Parliament itself. The bill aims to safeguard personal data and improve overall data security in India. Let us take a look at basic features.

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: Features

The Bill proposes an enormous domain of governance allowing the processing of digital personal data within India where such data is collected online, or collected offline and is digitized. It will also apply to such processing outside India if it is for offering goods or services or profiling individuals in India, according to a report by PRS.

A big focus has been put on the right to privacy, and an emphasis has been placed on an individual's consent for data collection, storage, and processing. The onus of getting the consent would fall upon businesses, internet companies, mobile apps, and any such entities that store or have access to personal data. Violations of the rule could end up in a hefty fine of Rs. 250 crore per instance, capping at Rs. 500 crore.

The 2023 version of the Bill proposes creating a Data Protection Board of India (DPB). This board will be empowered with regulatory powers alongside enforcement and adjudication responsibilities in all matters relating to personal data security.

The Bill exempts government bodies from data protection regulations, meaning they can process individuals' personal data without their consent. However, this will only be applicable for ‘fair and reasonable' reasons and for matters of public interest.

The Bill also introduces a new entity, Significant Data Fiduciary (SDF), which will bear an increased responsibility in following all the regulations on data security, will have to appoint independent data auditors, conduct regular data protection impact assessments, nominate a data protection officer, and face a high level of scrutiny.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 14:56 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets