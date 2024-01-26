Icon
Home Tech News Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police partners MapMyIndia to offer navigation facility

Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police partners MapMyIndia to offer navigation facility

Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police in coordination with MapMyIndia, a digital mapping platform, has created navigation links to facilitate pick up and drop for Republic Day invitees.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jan 26 2024, 07:37 IST
Icon
Republic Day
Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police in coordination with MapMyIndia (PTI)
Republic Day
Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police in coordination with MapMyIndia (PTI)

Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police in coordination with MapMyIndia, a digital mapping platform, has created navigation links to facilitate pick up and drop for Republic Day invitees who will be using the parking facility, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the traffic police had said they would provide alighting facility for VIPs, including senior bureaucrats and politicians, near their seating area this time on Republic Day. After dropping the VIPs near their seating area, the cars would be sent to a designated parking spot.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

A senior police officer said, "In a first of its kind initiative, Delhi Police in coordination with MapMyIndia has created links to facilitate pick up and drop for Republic Day event attendees."

Using the navigation links, the invitees can reach their alighting point from where their vehicles will go to the designated parking area with the help of the map. Later when the parade ends, their vehicles will pick up the invitees from their spots and proceed accordingly, the officer said.

The police have issued an advisory regarding special parking arrangements for the visitors attending the Republic Day event.

Parking spots 3 and 4 behind Vigyan Bhawan have a capacity of 300 vehicles. Once the capacity exceeds at these spots, the visitors are required to alight only on Maulana Azad Road near Vigyan Bhawan and their vehicles will be accommodated at parking spots 1 and 2 (behind Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 2A (inside Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 5 (behind Zabta Masjid), 6 (Kota House Jam Nagar House and Jailsaimer House), 7 (Vanijya Bhawan), the advisory stated.

Apart from this, vehicle parking is not allowed at the parking lots at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday, it added.

Also read top stories for today:

AI Under Big Tech Control! Major technology companies pouring money into artificial intelligence could come to dominate the emerging technology, Aleph Alpha GmbH CEO Jonas Andrulis said. Dive in to know how that will pan out here.

Top Tech Companies Bleeding Staff! A bunch of companies in the technology sector have been laying off some of their employees recently after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online. Now, the firing has started. Know all about it here.

AI and its dangers! As in the rest of the world, both the wonders and absurdities of AI are increasingly visible in Latin America. The difference is that the region is among the world's most unequal when it comes to not only income but also technology. The question for both corporations and regulators is how to use the rise of AI to narrow that divide. Check out what is happening here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jan, 07:37 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon
Pokemon with Guns shock for Palworld as Pokemon looks to investigate copycat claims
Microsoft layoffs
Activision Blizzard buyout fallout: 1,900 employees sacked in huge Microsoft layoffs drive
online gaming
"Stay safe while gaming online!" alerts MHA's Cyber wing
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon