Home Tech News Royal Enfield looking to roll out uniquely differentiated electric bikes: CEO

Royal Enfield looking to roll out uniquely differentiated electric bikes: CEO

The company, which is part of Eicher Motors, has announced a capex of 1,000 crore for the current fiscal with a focus on various aspects, including EV manufacturing and product development.

By:PTI
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 13:08 IST
Royal Enfield
The company will make investments towards EV manufacturing, EV product development, and of course, product development for our internal combustion engine portfolio. (REUTERS)
Royal Enfield
The company will make investments towards EV manufacturing, EV product development, and of course, product development for our internal combustion engine portfolio. (REUTERS)

Royal Enfield is developing 'uniquely differentiated electric motorcycles' and has already started investing towards product development and creating a supplier ecosystem around its Chennai-based plant, according to CEO B Govindarajan.

The company, which is part of Eicher Motors, has announced a capex of 1,000 crore for the current fiscal with a focus on various aspects, including EV manufacturing and product development.

Part of the capex would also go into the rolling out of new products from the company's existing internal combustion engine portfolio.

"On the EV journey, we have been making steady progress. I can say Royal Enfield's EV journey is in the top gear now. Our intention is to create uniquely differentiated electric motorcycles with strong Royal Enfield DNA," Govindarajan said in an analyst call.

The company has commissioned a very capable team and has started committing very deep investments in terms of product development, product strategy and in the product testing and development area, he added.

"Currently, we have laid a robust long-term product and technology roadmap on the EV and towards developing the supplier ecosystem is what is the focus as of now," Govindarajan noted.

There are a lot of prototypes and testings, which are currently going on, he stated.

"We are very committed. It's in full blast now," Govindarajan said.

Further, he noted that the company has made a strategic investment in Stark Future and now both the teams are working well.

"They are collaborating very well to learn from each other and looking at what is the co-creation and the development, which we will do and how do we leverage each other's strengths," Govindarajan said.

In December last year, Eicher Motors announced to acquire a 10.35 per cent equity stake in Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future for 50 million euros.

On capex plan, Eicher Motors CEO Siddhartha Lal said the board has approved a cash outlay of 1,000 crore towards capital expenditure for the Royal Enfield business in FY23-24.

The company will make investments towards EV manufacturing, EV product development, and of course, product development for our internal combustion engine portfolio, he noted.

When asked about network expansion in the domestic market, Govindarajan said the company currently has about 2,100 retail outlets across India, a mix of studio stores and dealership outlets.

"...the focus of the team is actually to look at how to proliferate then consolidate. That's how we should actually look at any of these strategies. We should not blindly proliferate because we are very conscious of the dealer profitability and we give utmost importance to every outlet's profitability for the dealers," he noted.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 May, 13:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets