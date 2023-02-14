    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Russia delays launch of relief ship to keep investigating space station leak

    Russia delays launch of relief ship to keep investigating space station leak

    Russia is delaying the launch of a ship to bring two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut back from the International Space Station (ISS).

    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Feb 14 2023, 10:01 IST
    5 Best International Space Station photos from 2022! Awesome year end gift by NASA
    International space station
    1/6 NASA uploaded a video with a montage of images on the Johnson YouTube channel which showcased the best moments aboard the International Space Station in 2022. Check them out. (Bloomberg)
    image caption
    2/6 In this image, NASA astronaut Bob Hines is working with GRASP instruments to help researchers understand microgravity movements as he performs various tasks. (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    3/6 Showcasing the advanced research taking place on ISS, this image showcases the XROOTS investigation conducted by NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins. The research uses hydroponic and aeroponic techniques instead of soil to grow plants. (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    4/6 This image shows the Expedition 86 crew members during a conference with mission control on Earth. (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    5/6 Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Mark Vande Hei take a peek at the Earth passing below them through the ISS cupola windows.  (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    6/6 The final image is of the Carrizozo Malpais, a long strip of basalt which is located in the desert of New Mexico. This strip was formed after decades of eruption in the region.  (NASA Johnson YouTube )
    International Space Station
    View all Images
    Despite tense relations due to the Ukraine war, Russia and the United States still collaborate closely on the ISS. (AP)

    Russia is delaying the launch of a ship to bring two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut back from the International Space Station (ISS) while it investigates a pressure loss in another module, its space agency said on Monday.

    Roscosmos and the U.S. space agency NASA had said that a Soyuz MS-23 ship would be launched on Feb. 20 to bring back Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Frank Rubio.

    But in a video statement, Roscosmos head Yury Borisov said a decision had been taken to push back the launch until no later than March 10 while a team investigates the cause of a pressure loss in the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship, which is due to undock from the ISS on Feb. 18.

    Borisov also showed pictures that American colleagues had taken with a robot arm of the external damage believed to have caused a loss of pressure on Dec. 15 in the cooling system of another module docked to the ISS, Soyuz MS-22.

    This craft was originally due to return the three men to Earth but, owing to the leak, will now be sent back unmanned.

    The pictures showed a small hole surrounded by brown stains. Borisov said it could have been caused by a meteoroid or manmade space debris.

    Roscosmos said the damaged modules were sealed off from the rest of the station and there continued to be no threat to the safety of the seven crew on board - three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.

    Despite tense relations due to the Ukraine war, Russia and the United States still collaborate closely on the ISS.

    The Soyuz craft are used to ferry crew to and from the station, while the Progress vessels deliver equipment and supplies.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 10:01 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble