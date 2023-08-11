Home Tech News Russia seeks to return to the Moon after almost 50-year break

Russia seeks to return to the Moon after almost 50-year break

Russia is set to return to the moon after nearly 50 years by sending an uncrewed lander toward the lunar south pole, joining a race with NASA and other space agencies.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 07:28 IST
Russia launches film crew to International Space Station: In pics
Russia sent the 66th long-term expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) on October 5.
1/6 Russia sent the 66th long-term expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) on October 5. (Roscosmos/Twitter)
image caption
2/6 The space mission will have Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and spaceflight participants Klim Shipenko and Yulia Peresild as the crewmembers. (Roscosmos/Twitter)
image caption
3/6 Anton Shkaplerov is the Roscosmos cosmonaut launching on the Soyuz MS-19, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko are the filmmakers who will be filming part of a movie called "Challenge" during their 12-day stay. (Roscosmos/Twitter)
image caption
4/6 The crew will be taken to the International Space Station by the Soyuz-2.1a rocket from Baikonur in Kazakhstan. (Roscosmos/Twitter)
image caption
5/6 The Soyuz-2.1a rocket is a three-stage medium class rocket. It is equipped with a new digital control system, common for all three stages, and a new digital radio telemetry system. (Roscosmos/Twitter)
image caption
6/6 The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft will be docking on the International Space Station at 12:12 UTC. (Roscosmos/Twitter)
Russia
View all Images
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 is transported to a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Aug. 8.Source: (Roscosmos State Space Corporation/AP Photo)

Russia is set to return to the moon after nearly 50 years by sending an uncrewed lander toward the lunar south pole, joining a race with NASA and other space agencies.

With a launch scheduled out of the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's far east around 2 a.m. Moscow time, or 7 p.m. in New York on Thursday, Luna-25 will be competing with India's Chandrayaan-3, which is orbiting the moon and is also likely to attempt to touch down near the pole in late August. Whichever country lands first could receive the title for being the first to land a spacecraft intact on or near this region.

The lunar south pole is a highly coveted target among space-faring nations, including the US and China. Sensors from various lunar spacecraft have found evidence of water ice in craters in this region. Engineers and scientists have proposed the possibility of prospecting and maybe even mining this water ice in the future, for use in future lunar exploration and maybe even as a source of rocket fuel.

Getting Luna-25 safely to the moon would provide a much-needed boost for Russian space agency Roscosmos, which has struggled in recent years from low funding, controversial leadership and poor execution, without seeing much advancement beyond sending people and satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The USSR was the first country to land a spacecraft on the moon, but Russia all but abandoned lunar exploration after the last Soviet moon mission, a robotic probe in 1976.

Luna-25's success is far from guaranteed, especially as numerous moon exploration missions have struggled to land intact on the lunar surface in recent years. In April, a lander operated by the Japanese company ispace crashed into the moon during a landing attempt, coming in too fast for touchdown. In 2019, India's Vikram lunar lander, part of a mission called Chandrayaan-2, and an experimental lander from Israeli nonprofit SpaceIL also shared similar fates.

Once on the moon, Luna-25 will study the lunar soil and exosphere, part of the moon's very thin atmosphere. The spacecraft is also equipped with a small robotic arm to collect soil samples for analysis. The lander's mission is designed to last as long as a year.

Roscosmos has experienced further damage as a result of President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. The country's space partnerships nearly evaporated and satellite operators like OneWeb Ltd. canceled launches.

The European Space Agency abandoned plans to provide a navigation camera that would ride on Luna-25 and called off a joint project for a Mars explorer, although Russia continues to work with its US, European, Japanese and Canadian partners on the International Space Station.

While Elon Musk's SpaceX and others are building extensive networks of satellites in low-Earth orbit, Russia's share of the launch market has shrunk, accounting for only about 8% of launches this year, according to data from accountancy PwC, down from nearly 40% a decade ago.

The war “accelerated a decline that was already in place,” said Dallas Kasaboski, principal analyst with space consultancy Northern Sky Research. The Russians “just haven't really been as strong of a leader in space as they historically have been.”

NASA, which hopes to return astronauts to the moon through its Artemis program, last year announced 13 potential landing regions near the pole.

The Chinese space agency's robotic Chang'e 7, scheduled around 2026, will carry equipment to investigate ice reserves in the permanently shadowed part of a crater in the region, state media reported on Aug. 1.

Later, China will deploy spacecraft to build a research station near the south pole, and the government intends on sending the first Chinese astronauts to the moon by 2030, a China Manned Space Agency official said in May.

China Warning

While NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has repeatedly criticized China, warning that Beijing may seek to get to the lunar south pole first and prevent other countries from accessing resources there, he hasn't sounded similar alarms about Russia. During the Soviet era, no cosmonauts from Russia ever got to the moon.

The Russian space program isn't about to send anyone there, Nelson said in a media briefing on Aug. 8.

“I don't think a lot of people at this point would say that Russia is actually ready to be landing cosmonauts on the moon in the time frame that we're talking about, or that possibly China would be,” Nelson said. “So I think the space race is really between us and China.”

Roscosmos didn't respond to requests for comment.

After such a long absence from the moon, Roscosmos intends to send more missions after Luna-25. Plans include a lander to search for minerals and water ice.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 07:28 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets