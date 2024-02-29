 S. Ramaswamy, Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, here are top 10 Indian-origin CEOs heading global companies | Tech News
Indian-origin execs have made their mark at the top echelons of global companies and the latest one to do so is S. Ramaswamy at Snowflake. Check out this list of CEOs including Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and more.

| Updated on: Feb 29 2024, 14:48 IST
Over the years, multinational companies have been appointing top talented execs from India in the highest roles and positions. In sectors, from tech to healthcare, we have seen Indian-origin leaders handling crucial operations in global companies. Today, American cloud computing company Snowflake has appointed Sridhar Ramaswamy as the new CEO. Check out the list of the top 10 Indian-origin CEOs of global companies that aspiring entrepreneurs can emulate.

Top 10 Indian-origin CEOs

Sridhar Ramaswamy: S. Ramaswamy has been announced as the CEO of cloud computing company Snowflake. He is originally from Tamil Nadu, India and pursued a bachelor's degree in computer science from IIT Madras. He completed his further studies in computer science at Brown University. Earlier he worked for Google in the advertising division for 15 years.

Satya Nadella: Nadella is the CEO of the tech giant Microsoft. He joined the company back in 1992. Satya Nadella is originally from Hyderabad, India where he completed a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University and a master's degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

Sundar Pichai: Currently, Pichai is the CEO of Google and Alphabet. He joined Google in 2004 to work in Google Toolbar. Pichai completed his engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur. Later he pursued a master's degree from Stanford University and completed an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Shantanu Narayan: Narayan is the CEO of a global company, Adobe. He joined the company in 1998 as the Vice President and General Manager of the engineering technology group. Shantanu Narayan completed his bachelor's in electronics engineering from Osmania University in Hyderabad and pursued a master's degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He also completed an MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

Arvind Krishna: He is the chairman and CEO of IBM. Before heading the company, he was in the IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software and IBM Research divisions. He completed his Bachelor's in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Additionally, he did his PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign.

Laxman Narasimhan: Laxman is currently the CEO of the famous coffee chain Starbucks. He is originally from Pune, Maharashtra. Laxman completed his mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune. For further studies, he completed an MA in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

Neal Mohan: Mohan is the CEO of the video-streaming platform YouTube. He spent his early life in the United States, however, he completed his high school education in India. He further completed his studies at Stanford University.

Nikesh Arora: After serving Google and SoftBank Group, Nikesh became the CEO of Palo Alto Networks in 2018. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, BHU in Varanasi, India. Later he earned a master's degree in Finance from Boston College and he also completed an MBA from Northeastern University

George Kurian: George also comes to the list of famous Indian-origin executives. He is the CEO of NetApp. He holds a degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business and he completed his engineering from Princeton University.

Sanjay Mehrotra: Sanjay is the CEO of Micron Technology and was also a co-founder of SanDisk. He attended BITS Pilani but later shifted to the University of California, Berkeley from where he completed his bachelor's degree. Sanjay also has a master's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Google Maps Glanceable directions update is rolling out to users and it provides new, easy-to-use navigation features.

After Google Gemini sparked a racism row, CEO Sundar Pichai had some tough things to say.

Google has a chronic habit of dashing off half-baked AI products and neglecting safety checks.

First Published Date: 29 Feb, 14:48 IST
