Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome

Elon Musk has never shied away from giving his opinion on OpenAI and its AI chatbot ChatGPT ever since it was first launched. The former OpenAI board member has taken multiple jabs at the company's AI, both to criticize and to make fun of it. But, we never saw Sam Altman, who was a board member alongside Musk, and is the current CEO, respond back. That is until this morning when he took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a jab at Musk's chatbot Grok.

Altman posted a screenshot, likely edited, of his GPT Builder app, and asked it to build “a chatbot that answers questions with cringey boomer humor in a sort of awkward shock-to-get-laughs sort of way”. The GPT Builder complies and responds with “The chatbot is set up! Its name is Grok”. That has surely got to sting! The OpenAI CEO posted the image with the caption “GPTs can save a lot of effort”.

Sam Altman roasts Elon Musk's Grok, shows off GPT Builder

While the creative banter by Altman has met with a lot of applause on the platform, he also subtly highlights a demo of its newly announced offering called GPT Builder. At the recently concluded OpenAI's DevDay event, focused on the developers, Altman announced GPTs, the custom AI bots that developers and organizations can make for specific functionalities. It turns out making them is extremely simple as all it takes is a text prompt.

Many have reacted to Altman roasting Musk's first AI project to come out of x.AI. One user warned him of the consequences saying, “This is epic trolling. Beware Sam, you asked for it from the master of trolls”. While another said, “imagine getting burned this badly on a platform you bought for 44 billies”.

In the past, Musk has also taken shots at OpenAI. In an interview with CNBC, he said, “I am the reason OpenAI exists. I came up with the name. The name OpenAI refers to open source... And so part of it is also in the beginning, I thought, 'Look, this is probably a hopeless endeavor.' How could OpenAI possibly compete with Google DeepMind”.