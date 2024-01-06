Same again? 1996 calendars reused for 2024! Ebay selling Star Wars to Barbie themes; sets Internet abuzz

It is a radical form of recycling. Calendars from 1996 are being reused for 2024 as both are leap years that begin on a Monday. The quirk has sparked a flurry of interest on the internet, with 1990s nostalgia fans chasing down vintage calendars nearly 30 years old. As last year came to an end, people began posting about how the 1996 calendar works neatly in 2024, with one TikTok clip garnering over 1.5 million views. Another viral post, this time on X (formerly Twitter), playfully reminds people to start reusing their carefully saved calendars featuring then-child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas -- who is now aged 42.

The US presidential election date on a 1996 calendar is correctly marked for 2024 as November 5, and there is also the Olympics in both years -- though the dates don't match up.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Second-hand sites like Ebay are selling hundreds of 1996 calendars with themes ranging from Star Wars to Barbie and Pamela Anderson.

Prices range from $50 to $200, with a Pocahontas calendar on sale for $149.99.

The calendars tap into a wave of 1990s throwback nostalgia embracing fashion trends, hairstyles and love of the "Friends" sitcom.

The Time and Date website points out you could also reuse your dog-eared calendars from 1968 and 1940.

Also, read these top stories today:

Sam Altman may not attend CES 2024, but that does not mean it will be short of movers and shakers.

The Altman's startup set off last year will be on full display as gadget makers race to find consumer uses for the technology.

Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Big Tech Breakthrough by China?

A new laptop by Huawei has set alarm bells ringing of a new chip breakthrough by China.

Know the truth here.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Big setback for YouTube over employees!

The court just sided with the staff.

Jump in here.

Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!