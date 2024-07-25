Samsung blocks sideloading of apps in new Galaxy phones, here's what it means for users

Samsung recently launched its new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which come with several updates and new features. One important change is the addition of a new security feature that blocks the installation of apps from sources other than the official app stores.

What is Samsung's new Auto Blocker?

The new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, which run on the latest OneUI 6.1.1 and Android 14, include a feature called Auto Blocker. This feature prevents users from sideloading apps, which means installing apps manually from sources outside the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store. If you try to sideload an app, you will see a pop-up message saying: “Unknown app blocked. To keep your phone and data safe, Auto Blocker prevents the installation of unknown apps. You can only install apps from authorized sources such as the Play Store or Galaxy Store.”

What Does This Mean for Users?

For people who are not very tech-savvy, Auto Blocker is helpful because it stops them from accidentally installing harmful apps that could steal personal information or damage the device. However, for those who are used to sideloading apps, this new feature adds an extra step. To sideload apps on these new Samsung devices, users need to enable the sideloading feature in the device's settings. This is different from older versions of Android, where sideloading could be turned on easily with just one click.

The Auto Blocker feature first appeared with OneUI 6, but now it will be enabled by default on phones with OneUI 6.1.1 or newer. Users who still want to sideload apps can turn off Auto Blocker by going to Settings > Security and Privacy > Auto Blocker.

