 Samsung has acceded to most demands of workers, says state government | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Samsung has acceded to most demands of workers, says state government

Samsung has acceded to most demands of workers, says state government

Samsung has decided to pay an additional amount of 5,000 as a special incentive every month to the employees from October onwards, and a relief of 1 lakh would be provided in case an employee dies on duty.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Oct 10 2024, 12:27 IST
Samsung has acceded to most demands of workers, says state government
Earlier this week, some participants/those related to the strike were arrested by police and were later released 'on their own bond' by a magistrate. (ANI)

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said Samsung India Electronics has accepted most of the demands of workers, who commenced strike on September 9, and reiterated its request that employees resume work immediately.

In a related development, on Tuesday night, some participants/those related to the strike were arrested by police and were later released 'on their own bond' by a magistrate.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now
7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999₹42,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
  • Ash Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,140₹15,999
Buy now

A key demand of the Samsung workers, registration of their union, backed by the CPI(M) affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), is, however, yet to be accepted by the authorities.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said Samsung, a multinational, has its own rules. The only bone of contention is registration of the workers union. "Samsung says that they will not accept a Union which has a political affiliation. This is their stand. Currently, discussions are going on," he told reporters.

According to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, the matter is in the court right now in view of Samsung having raised an objection that the Union should not be backed by any political affiliation. "CITU approached the court on September 30 and since the issue is subjudice, we cannot discuss it. The labour department will take action as per the Court's ruling", he said.

Thennarasu said the Samsung has decided to pay an additional amount of 5,000 as a special incentive every month to the employees from October onwards, and a relief of 1 lakh would be provided in case an employee dies on duty.

The employees would be transported in air-conditioned buses to the facility and they would also be able to avail leave to take part in family functions in addition to the current list of holidays.

Meanwhile, CITU office-bearer E Muthukumar, filed a writ plea before the Madras High Court alleging that the seven persons were wrongfully detained and illegally arrested. Counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the agitation was peaceful. However, the respondent police are intervening.

Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that they have not been under any illegal custody and that they were released. The APP, referring to the strike/protest, said an FIR was registered in view of a law and order issue. In total, the FIR was against 36 people. Among them, eight were arrested on October 8 and produced before a judicial magistrate, who released them. They appeared before the magistrate on Wednesday to execute sureties, to comply with conditions.

The high court said the employees have been allowed to go on strike peacefully and there is no illegal custody 'as projected by the petitioner.' On Wednesday, around 500 employees along with a section of CITU supporters, who tried to a stage a protest at a spot close to the plant were arrested and released later as they didn't obtain police permission. In response to a question on this issue, Thennarasu said: "Police did not arrest anyone. A district administration has done what it is supposed to do when a group of people stage a protest without obtaining police permission. This government will not indulge in any kind of oppression on the labour force."

Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd has a facility in Sunguvarchatram in neighbouring Sriperumbudur and produces consumer durables at the factory including refrigerators, air-conditioners and televisions.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu urged that an early, amicable solution be found to the industrial dispute in the State.

"We urge all the stakeholders engaged in the recent industrial dispute to work amicably towards an early solution so that the momentum of economic activity and high image of Tamil Nadu is sustained," CII Tamil Nadu State Council Chairman Srivats Ram said.

He said the State has been at the forefront of bringing foreign direct investments from across the world into the State for several decades.

Due to proactive policies of the government and several measures related to Ease of Doing Business, the state is creating numerous jobs across several sectors.

"We sincerely appreciate the efforts of the State government in providing a conducive atmosphere for all stakeholders in the industrial eco-system to excel and thrive in their chosen fields," Ram said in a statement.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 12:27 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone se 4 may debut along with this apple product: here’s what we know ios 18.1 release date: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for microsoft users: check details windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them iphone users can now connect wired xbox controllers for better gaming experience across devices- details google play store to open android for rival app stores- know about 5 new changes iphone maker foxconn says building world's largest 'superchip' plant how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?
Indus Battle Royale game

Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Smartphones

Realme C53 to POCO M5, here is a list 5 budget-friendly phones with stellar cameras
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets