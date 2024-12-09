Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Samsung One UI 7 features which are similar to iOS 18- Know what’s coming

Samsung One UI 7 features which are similar to iOS 18- Know what’s coming

Know about these 4 Samsung One UI 7 features which are identical to Apple’s iOS 18 update.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Dec 09 2024, 14:48 IST
Samsung One UI 7 features which are similar to iOS 18- Know what’s coming
Samsung One UI 7 features which are similar to iOS 18- Know what’s coming
Samsung One UI 7 features which are similar to iOS 18- Know what’s coming
Samsung One UI 7 features which are similar to iOS 18- Know what’s coming
Samsung One UI 7 features which are similar to iOS 18- Know what’s coming
Samsung One UI 7 features which are similar to iOS 18- Know what’s coming
Know about new Samsung One UI 7 features rolling out next year. (Samsung)

Samsung recently rolled out the One UI 7 beta based on Android 15 to the Galaxy S24 models. The Beta includes several new tweaks and features for security and artificial intelligence. While the internet is been praising the new Samsung UI, it has reportedly copied some of iOS's popular features. Leaks suggest that Samsung may have brought some new features and changes which are identical to Apple's iOS 18 update. Know about How Samsung One UI 7 features are similar to iOS 18. 

4 One UI 7 feature similar to iOS 18

  • Lock screen features: Samsung has introduced a new lock screen feature called “Lock Bar” and “Live Notifications” which replicates the functionalities of iOS Dynamic Island. The bar showcases live ongoing activities such as stopwatches, timers, music, and others, and users can expand it for additional controls. However, the placement of the lock bar is different from the iPhone's Dynamic Island.  Additionally, Samsung does not have third-party app support for Lock Bar and Live Notifications as of now. 
  • App icon customisation: Apart from this, Samsung's One UI 7 has also copied the ability to hide the app names from the home screen for a more pleasant and declutter look from iOS 18. This year, Apple announced several home customisation features along with the ability for users to hide or show app names, now this feature will also be seen in upcoming Samsung devices. 

  • One UI 7 multitasking page and battery icon: 9To5Google has highlighted that the One UI 7 multitasking page is very similar to the iOS in terms of design and functionality. Additionally, Samsung phones may also include a new battery icon that may look similar to iOS along with identical animations for charging. 
  • Notification tray and Quick Settings: Earlier, the notification tray and Quick Settings were available in one swipe, however, with OneUI 7, Samsung has separated these two bars for easier access. It is expected that the new notifications bar design came from iOS, however, several other  Android smartphone brands follow separate notification trays and Quick Settings. 

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 14:48 IST
