Samsung reportedly halts sales of newly launched Galaxy Buds 3 Pro due to this issue

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, launched earlier this month, have quickly become a topic of discussion, not just for its features and new design, but also due to reported quality issues. Priced at Rs.19,999 in India, these earbuds were positioned to compete with the likes of Apple AirPods Pro 2. However, early buyers have raised concerns that have led to significant delays in their availability.

Users Complaint of Quality Issues

The launch of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was met with anticipation, but soon after, widespread complaints began to surface, particularly from users in Korea. These issues primarily relate to the physical design and manufacturing quality, which is a significant concern given that it cannot be rectified through a software update. As a result, Samsung appears to have halted sales and delayed shipments in various regions.

Impact on Availability

The impact of these quality concerns is evident on major e-commerce platforms. Amazon has removed the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro product page in many countries, including India. On Flipkart, the product is listed as ‘Coming Soon,' suggesting a delay in availability. Meanwhile, Samsung India's official website continues to accept pre-orders, with a delivery promise of July 25th. This discrepancy highlights the uncertainty surrounding the product's release and availability.

Future Steps and Uncertainties

The crux of the issue lies in the earbuds' physical design and build quality, and it remains uncertain how Samsung plans to address these defects. There is hope that the problems might be confined to an initial faulty batch, and future units will meet higher quality standards. However, Samsung has yet to release an official statement addressing the situation, detailing any compensation plans for affected customers, or outlining steps for rectifying the issue.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, despite their promising features and design, are currently facing challenges due to reported quality issues. This has led to halted sales and delayed shipments, affecting their availability across various platforms. As customers and potential buyers await an official response from Samsung, the future of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro remains uncertain. Further updates from the company are anticipated to shed light on how they plan to resolve these concerns and ensure the product meets the high standards expected by consumers.



