Say goodbye to WhatsApp! Check out these top 5 alternatives

Are you looking for other messaging apps instead of WhatsApp? Look no further, as we have some excellent options for you!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 15:00 IST
This illustration photograph taken on April 11, 2023, shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo on a smartphone screen in Moscow. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (AFP)
This illustration photograph taken on April 11, 2023, shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo on a smartphone screen in Moscow. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (AFP)

Are you looking for other messaging apps instead of WhatsApp? Well, there are some excellent WhatsApp alternatives that you can try! However, know that leaving the Facebook-owned ecosystem might seem challenging, especially if everyone you know uses WhatsApp. However, these alternative apps are secure and offer similar features, making the transition easier.

1. Signal

Signal is a fantastic option for those who prioritize privacy and security. Many famous people, like Elon Musk and Edward Snowden, endorse it. Signal is free and supports text messaging, voice calls, video calls, and group chats. You can also set messages to self-destruct for added privacy.

2. Telegram

If you want something similar to WhatsApp and linked to your phone number, Telegram is a choice worth considering. However, experts caution that its default end-to-end encryption may not be as secure as Signal. Nonetheless, Telegram allows file sharing, self-destructing messages, group chats with up to 200,000 users, and message syncing across devices at no cost.

3. Skype

While Skype is well-known for business chats, it's also a great option for personal use, especially if you make a lot of video and voice calls. With Microsoft's backing, Skype offers powerful features for chatting, making it a robust alternative to WhatsApp.

4. Viber

Viber is another popular messaging and VoIP app that competes with WhatsApp in terms of features. It provides end-to-end encryption for calls, messages, and shared media, ensuring your conversations remain private. Viber also supports multi-device usage, which WhatsApp lacks.

5. Slack

Slack, a top workplace chat app, stands out for its smart layer enhancing work conversations, allowing group chats within organizations based on themes. Automated bot integration enables automatic keyword-triggered responses, streamlining work communications. With excellent audio communications and chat history discoverability, it excels as a WhatsApp alternative for work, although workplace adoption is crucial for full utilization.

In short, These alternatives give you options to communicate securely and stay connected with friends and family. So, don't hesitate to try them out if you're considering leaving WhatsApp's ecosystem.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 15:00 IST
