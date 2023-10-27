Icon
Home Tech News Science Has an Answer for Why People Still Wave on Zoom

Science Has an Answer for Why People Still Wave on Zoom

Like the Zoom mullet and Zoom fatigue, waving at the end of videoconferences is likely here to stay.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 07:22 IST
Icon
Waving at the end of Zoom meeting is here to stayPhotographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg
Waving at the end of Zoom meeting is here to stayPhotographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Waving at the end of Zoom meeting is here to stayPhotographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg
Waving at the end of Zoom meeting is here to stayPhotographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

It happens at the end of most virtual meetings: One person waves goodbye, and colleagues follow suit. Why we still do this, nearly four years after remote work went mainstream, is one of the mysteries of the modern workplace.     

To some experts in human behavior and communication, the so-called “Zoom wave” emerged due to our need to recreate the social connections that the pandemic ruptured. For others, it's a simple way to signal the meeting is over before digitally departing. Some wave just to be polite, others enjoy it. Whatever the reason, it's as much a remote-work ritual as wearing sweatpants with a business-friendly top (known as the “Zoom mullet”).      

“I am a big fan of the wave,” said Erica Keswin, a workplace strategist and author. “People like to know when something begins and ends. Those beginnings and ending are what I call ‘prime rituals real estate,' and rituals give us a sense of belonging and connection.”

She's not alone.  A survey this month by professional network Fishbowl found that 55% of workers wave. That's down from the 57% who said they did so last year in a survey by  Zoom Video Communications Inc., and the three out of four who said so in 2021. The gradual decline, as the pandemic receded and millions of workers returned to offices, doesn't surprise Susan Wagner Cook, associate professor at the University of Iowa's Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences and director of the school's Communication, Cognition and Learning Lab.

“As people's need for connection declines, they are less likely to wave,” said Cook, who has spent years studying why and how humans use hand gestures — from the friendly wave to the unfriendly middle finger — to communicate and connect. 

Cook and other experts don't foresee the wave going away completely, though. One big reason is something called  “motor resonance” — when a person waves, it's almost automatic to wave back. Multiple social-psychology studies show that we're more likely to be empathetic and cooperative toward people that we've synchronized movements with, and empathy and teamwork were things many organizations struggled to instill during the stressful days of Covid-19 lockdowns.

“In a video call, last impressions are as important as first impressions, and waving sends a signal that others can feel safe in our presence,” said Darren Murph, a hybrid-work advisor who now handles strategic communications at automaker Ford Motor Co.

The dynamics of virtual versus in-person meetings also play a role in the wave, according to  Jesper Aagaard, an associate professor of psychology and behavioral sciences at Denmark's Aarhus University. After a face-to-face meeting, there's a so-called interstitial period where people linger and chat as they walk out together. But video calls end abruptly, so we need to say our farewells all at once. “This, in turn, lends an exaggerated and cartoonish quality to the Zoom wave,” Aagaard said.

It's the awkwardness of the wave that puts some people off, but by not waving, workers risk being seen as rude. “It bothers me when I wave, and people don't wave back,” says Molly Beck, founder and CEO of enterprise communications software maker WorkPerfectly. “I would compare it to when you hold the door for someone and they don't say thank you.”

In other words, Cook said, the cultural cost of being perceived as impolite “outweighs this momentary feeling of, ‘Am I a weirdo?'”

Some workers are conditional wavers. Cali Williams Yost, a flexible-work strategist, says she waves when Zooming with new contacts, almost as a “nice to meet you” gesture. But if it's the same group every week, “rarely does anyone wave, including me.” For others, it's the type of wave that matters. “I recommend the fast wave, as if another car was letting you go first at a busy intersection, not the type of slow wave if you were on a parade float,” Beck said. And while she's waving with one hand, Beck leaves the call with the other.

“It's a little embarrassing, aggressively corny, and serves no purpose other than sincerely acknowledging the other people in the call,” journalist Justin Pot wrote in a 2021 blog post about Zoom waves on the website of Zapier, a fully-remote business software maker whose staff often deploy the Zoom wave. “But that's why it's great. No one should feel bad for doing it.”

Not everyone agrees, but workers likely won't be saying farewell to the Zoom wave anytime soon.

“Humans adapt to media, and some of the habits which have evolved to manage the strangeness of videoconferencing have endured,” said Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of Stanford University's Virtual Human Interaction Lab, who has studied another remote-work phenomenon —  Zoom fatigue, the exhaustion suffered from videoconferencing all day. “The long wave may be with us for some time.”

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 07:22 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon