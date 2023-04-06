Home Tech News Scientist says 'Everyone on Earth will die' if AI is allowed to be more intelligent

Scientist says 'Everyone on Earth will die' if AI is allowed to be more intelligent

Many notable individuals in the last few weeks have spoken about the dangers of AI. An AI researcher has even gone as far as to say, "literally everyone on Earth will die".

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 14:06 IST
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
AI
View all Images
Can AI destroy all life on Earth? Know what this AI researcher thinks. (Unsplash)

We are entering an important era of technology — the rise of AI. Artificial intelligence has been among us for a long time, but recent developments have pushed its capabilities and intelligence to a level where it may start to leave humans behind. A prime example of this is OpenAI-build ChatGPT. Based on the GPT-4 language processing model, this AI chatbot is capable of processing vast amounts of data, analyzing it and thereafter generating content. In fact, it can answer just about any question asked of it. But this is just the beginning. An AI researcher has recently claimed that “literally everyone will die” if AI is allowed to grow more intelligent without any checks.

Eliezer Yudkowsky, of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute in Berkeley, California, told The Sun, “Many researchers steeped in these issues, including myself, expect that the most likely result of a superhumanly intelligent AI is that literally everyone on Earth will die”. And he thinks this is an inevitability. “Not that this might be possible, but that it would be the obvious thing to happen,” he added.

But why exactly does he fear AI so much? Let us take a look.

AI can wipe humans off the planet Earth

On the surface, an AI chatbot is a greatly helpful tool that can improve the efficiency and productivity of humankind. It can act as a direct source of information available on the internet so users do not have to spend time scrolling through pages. It can also analyze large amounts of text to let users know about a precise data point. Recently, ChatGPT even helped diagnose an illness in a dog correctly and saved his life, leaving vets stunned.

But all that is the good stuff. There is a dark side to this as well. And it is called misinformation, deep fakes, data privacy issues, security risks, malware and more. All these risks exist while AI is still at a relatively infant stage.

The fear is that if the AI reaches super-intelligence to the point it can develop sentience, it may bring bad news for humans on Earth.

“Behind the outward appearance of an AI that talks to you and answers your questions are giant arrays of inscrutable numbers…In our current state of ignorance, the most likely outcome is that we create an AI that does not do what we want and does not care for us or life in general…Visualise an alien civilisation, thinking at millions of times the speed of humans and operating in a world of creatures that are, from its perspective, very stupid and very slow,” explains Yudkowsky, in a conversation with The Sun.

This would explain why Elon Musk and Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak are among those who have recently signed a petition that demands all AI activities be put on a hold till regulatory bodies can be built. The petition asks for institutions that can not only keep a track on AI activity but also determine the right approach for it and the areas where AI should not have an access to.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 14:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets