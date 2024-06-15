 Senior citizen duped of ₹8 lakh in `gift fraud' | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Senior citizen duped of 8 lakh in `gift fraud'

Senior citizen duped of 8 lakh in `gift fraud'

The scam involved fake parcel delivery demands for illegal money transfers, causing the teacher to fall victim to the scheme before realizing the deception.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jun 15 2024, 13:11 IST
Online scam
A 68-year-old tuition teacher was duped of 8.15 lakh by a Facebook fraudster impersonating a British Airways pilot. (Pexels)

A 68-year-old tution teacher here was allegedly cheated of more than 8 lakh by a fraudster who befriended her on Facebook by posing as a pilot with an international airline, police said on Friday. 

The woman lodged a complaint at Mahim police station on Thursday, said an official. She received a friend request on Facebook from one `Dev Patel' on May 12, as per her complaint. She accepted it, and soon the two started chatting on phone with the man claiming that he was a pilot with British Airways. A few days later, the man told her that he had sent her a gift. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: CP PLUS partners with C-DAC (MeitY), Government of India to develop smart thermal camera technology

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

On May 30, the complainant received a call. The woman on the other end, who identified herself as `Dikshita Arora from Delhi Customs', said a parcel had arrived in her name from Dubai but she would have to deposit 70,000 to get it. 

Also read: Apple Eyes Best Week Since 2021 on Bet AI iPhones Are Must-Haves

The complainant immediately sent 70,000 through UPI. Next she was told that there were 80 British pound sterlings inside the parcel, sent illegally, and she will have to pay another 2.95 lakh or the "crime branch" will arrest her. Frightened, the woman paid multiple times as threats kept coming. Between June 1 to 10, she transferred almost 8.15 lakh before realising that this was a scam, the police official said. The Facebook friend, who had posed as a pilot, had stopped responding to her calls and messages in the meanwhile. 

A case of cheating under IPC section 420 was registered and probe was on, the official said.

To shield yourself from online scams, consider the following precautionary steps:

1. Use Trusted Apps: Install reliable apps, such as "Fraud Alert" by CERT-In, "mSafe" by NCSAP, and Google's "Anti-Phishing App," to safeguard against scams. These apps provide real-time alerts, security advice, and protection from phishing attacks.

2. Limit Personal Information: Exercise caution when sharing personal details online. Avoid divulging sensitive data like phone numbers, email addresses, and bank account information to unfamiliar sources.

3. Question Unsolicited Requests: Be skeptical of emails and messages requesting personal data, as scammers often use such tactics to steal sensitive information.

4. Source Verified Apps: Download apps exclusively from trusted sources like official app stores and refrain from downloading from third-party platforms.

5. Maintain Software Updates: Regularly update your software to benefit from security patches that guard against malware and other threats.

6. Verify Claims: Disregard offers of free gifts from unknown individuals and avoid making online payments without proper verification of the source.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 13:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it nasa astronomy picture of the day 17 june 2023: earth at night from iss oppo to integrate ai across all smartphones by 2024; partners with google, microsoft, mediatek nasa astronomy picture of the day 5 june 2023: breathtaking trifid nebula here’s everything apple plans to show at its ai-focused wwdc event nasa astronomy picture of the day 11 june 2023: what is the true colour of the sun? nasa astronomy picture of the day 6 june 2023: planet destroyed by a star nasa astronomy picture of the day 22 may 2023: supernova snapped by astrophotographer windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them nasa astronomy picture of the day 31 may 2023: the history of our universe
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19
GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets