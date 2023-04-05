Home Tech News SenseTime Soars on Speculation; It Will Create AI Rival to ChatGPT

SenseTime Soars on Speculation; It Will Create AI Rival to ChatGPT

SenseTime Group Inc. rose its most in two months after speculation spread among investors that China’s most valuable specialist AI company was preparing to launch a challenger to artificial intelligence phenomenon ChatGPT.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 05 2023, 09:56 IST
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
SenseTime
View all Images
Shanghai-based SenseTime, best known as a leader in AI-powered computer vision, would be joining an already crowded race to develop generative AI. (Bloomberg)

SenseTime Group Inc. rose its most in two months after speculation spread among investors that China's most valuable specialist AI company was preparing to launch a challenger to artificial intelligence phenomenon ChatGPT.

Shares spiked 13% on Tuesday after talk spread on social media that the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed firm would unveil a large-scale AI model in coming days, joining the hordes of software companies now seeking to compete with OpenAI's creation. A SenseTime representative confirmed the company will soon send out invitations to a media event, without further details.

Shanghai-based SenseTime, best known as a leader in AI-powered computer vision, would be joining an already crowded race to develop generative AI. Services like Midjourney, OpenAI's Dall-E and conversational bots from ChatGPT to Google's Bard have captured the popular imagination and sparked a rush to perfect the burgeoning technology. Alphabet Inc.'s biggest company has prioritized its response to ChatGPT, while Microsoft Corp. has pledged a $10 billion investment in the Silicon Valley startup led by Sam Altman that developed the bot.

“They are going to launch a large model next week, on the 10th of April,” said CMB International analyst Marley Ngan. The product will likely relate to AI-generated content, she added. “The management talked about this during the results announcement last week. They sent out the invitation today.”

SenseTime has trained text-to-image large generative models and has a pretrained large-language model in the works for mid-2023, it said in its annual earnings statement in late March. But the company, which is also backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., may have trouble getting the high-end technology it needs to develop large-scale AI models over the longer term.

SenseTime is operating under US Treasury and Commerce Department sanctions that inhibit its access to capital as well as crucial American components, and the Biden administration last year also imposed restrictions on the sale of AI accelerator chips to Chinese customers.

That's heightened uncertainty over the ability of Chinese AI efforts. That competitive landscape is currently led by Baidu Inc., which introduced its offering, dubbed Ernie Bot, to a mixed reception.

Baidu intends to integrate Ernie into its search and other software services over time, in similar fashion to Microsoft's integration of ChatGPT in its Edge browser and Google's use of Bard to augment search results. Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd. executives have also talked about integrating AI into their products.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 09:55 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets