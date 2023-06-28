Home Tech News Setback for Reddit as Minecraft developer exits, says will no longer post “official content”

Setback for Reddit as Minecraft developer exits, says will no longer post “official content”

A Minecraft developer has announced that official content will no longer be posted on the platform as Reddit plans to implement its recently introduced changes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 16:40 IST
Minecraft
Minecraft developer pulls away from making official posts on Reddit. (Dan Keck/Pixabay)
Minecraft
Minecraft developer pulls away from making official posts on Reddit. (Dan Keck/Pixabay)

Trouble continues to dog Reddit with the platform all set to implement its planned changes from July 1 onwards. Ever since Reddit announced its new pricing for API requests, many third-party apps have come out and stated that they will have to shut down because they will not be able to afford to run operations. Afterwards, thousands of subreddits went private to protest the move. While some subreddits continue to stay private even after the 48-hour schedule, other communities have written an open letter asking the company to find a solution. And now, today, a Minecraft developer made a post announcing that the devs will not be making any official posts or referring to their players on the platform, highlighting that they will be effectively stepping away from Reddit.

A user named sliced_lime, with a flair indicating they're a Minecraft developer posted on Reddit and said, “As you have no doubt heard by now, Reddit management introduced changes recently that have led to rule and moderation changes across many subreddits. Because of these changes, we no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to”, reported The Verge.

Minecraft developer steps away from Reddit

The post, which is likely to be the last official thread by Minecraft developers, has received 9,900 upvotes and more than 500 comments.

One user reacted to the post and said, “This was definitely the right move. The fact that Minecraft's own development team acting as moderators of this sub would not be allowed to make decisions about the community that the admins did not agree with was especially scary”.

Another user said, “End of an era. Thanks for everything guys. It was Minecraft that brought me to Reddit so I kinda owe it to this subreddit for my Reddit addiction. Thanks for all your work”.

The Minecraft developers posted official changelogs that explained all the new additions to the game after every update. Players would also offer their feedback in the comments of the threads and help the developers understand how the new features were being received by the community.

Now that changelogs will not be available on Reddit, the developer mentioned that users can visit the official feedback site for Minecraft or contact one of its official social media channels to share any opinions they might have.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 16:40 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here
New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins
BGMI Speed Drift Event: Unlock exclusive BUGATTI Skins
Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets