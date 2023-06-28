Setback for Reddit as Minecraft developer exits, says will no longer post “official content”

Trouble continues to dog Reddit with the platform all set to implement its planned changes from July 1 onwards. Ever since Reddit announced its new pricing for API requests, many third-party apps have come out and stated that they will have to shut down because they will not be able to afford to run operations. Afterwards, thousands of subreddits went private to protest the move. While some subreddits continue to stay private even after the 48-hour schedule, other communities have written an open letter asking the company to find a solution. And now, today, a Minecraft developer made a post announcing that the devs will not be making any official posts or referring to their players on the platform, highlighting that they will be effectively stepping away from Reddit.

A user named sliced_lime, with a flair indicating they're a Minecraft developer posted on Reddit and said, “As you have no doubt heard by now, Reddit management introduced changes recently that have led to rule and moderation changes across many subreddits. Because of these changes, we no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to”, reported The Verge.

Minecraft developer steps away from Reddit

The post, which is likely to be the last official thread by Minecraft developers, has received 9,900 upvotes and more than 500 comments.

One user reacted to the post and said, “This was definitely the right move. The fact that Minecraft's own development team acting as moderators of this sub would not be allowed to make decisions about the community that the admins did not agree with was especially scary”.

Another user said, “End of an era. Thanks for everything guys. It was Minecraft that brought me to Reddit so I kinda owe it to this subreddit for my Reddit addiction. Thanks for all your work”.

The Minecraft developers posted official changelogs that explained all the new additions to the game after every update. Players would also offer their feedback in the comments of the threads and help the developers understand how the new features were being received by the community.

Now that changelogs will not be available on Reddit, the developer mentioned that users can visit the official feedback site for Minecraft or contact one of its official social media channels to share any opinions they might have.